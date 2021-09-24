September 24, 2021
Why Jets Fans Shouldn't Panic About New York's 0-2 Start

The New York Jets are winless through Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season, but with the way Zach Wilson has played so far, fans shouldn't panic.
Author:

The Jets are winless entering Week 3 for the third straight season. 

That doesn't mean it's time to panic, though. 

While assessing all seven of the teams that started this year 0-2, Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated explained why New York's panic level is low even after two brutal losses:

The reason we’re not scoring the Jets higher right now is that they’re still kind of abiding by our expectations. In my preseason forecast, I had them beating the Panthers in Week 1, but did not expect Carolina to evolve defensively like it has. The Jets do not yet have the requisite pieces to compete for the division … or even win more than a handful of games. What we were always looking for this year was more nonblowouts than blowouts, the development of Zach Wilson and the emergence of some core veteran leaders who can row this ship from rebuild to contention. The New England game was ugly, but Wilson’s four-interception day was different than Darnold’s infamous “seeing ghosts” game. Disastrous rookie outings can often be placed in two different categories: Peyton Manning threw three interceptions in three of his first four games, so this guy will be fine. Or, My God, this poor child can’t read a defense. Wilson’s picks seemed like the product of not being entirely comfortable with his receivers yet. Leverages shifted, the Patriots made some nice plays and some balls were dropped. Robert Saleh’s team climbed back into a game against a Panthers outfit that clubbed the Saints a week ago.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Zach Wilson and the Jets will have an opportunity on Sunday to prove they are further along in their rebuild than some think. New York travels to Denver for a tough matchup with the Broncos, a team that's looking to stay undefeated.

To read the rest of Orr's article, checking in on all seven teams still searching for their first win of the year, click here

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

