Why the Jets Shouldn't Start Joe Flacco in Place of Zach Wilson

Joe Flacco looks slow and old.

Granted, the 37-year-old Jets’ quarterback only saw extensive action during his one start last season against the Dolphins.

That is not to take anything away from his illustrious career that has seen him pass for 41,269 yards in 14 seasons.

Flacco has probably forgotten more about football than most people will ever know.

However, he has little to no tread left on his proverbial tires, and he gives the Jets zero chance to win based on what he put on game film.

Why?

The television announcer in that Miami game said Flacco brought a real “calming influence” to New York’s offense.

That’s a nice way of saying Flacco brings a lethargic and sluggish vibe to the huddle.

He brings zero sense of urgency.

He brings an ultra conservative tempo and feel to the Jets’ offensive unit.

Some have tried to romanticize about the possibility of Flacco starting during the time QB Zach Wilson is out with his injury.

They have even tried to draw a comparison between Flacco and back in 1998 when the Jets got QB Vinny Testaverde late in his career.

There is no comparison.

I was with the team that season when Testaverde led that magic carpet ride to the AFC Championship Game. It was my first season in pro scouting.

Testaverde was 35 at the time, and he brought a heck of a lot more energy and he had a lot more will to win than Flacco has shown.

When you look at Flacco’s numbers against Miami, they don’t look bad, but they also don’t tell the whole story.

He was 24/49 (61.5%) for 291 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions in that game.

What the numbers don’t tell you is he had two passes that were almost intercepted, and two more that were batted away by defensive backs because of his delayed release.

Flacco additionally fumbled once deep in Miami territory, when he got hammered from the blind side, and the ball went helplessly fluttering to the ground.

The 62-yard touchdown pass to Jets’ wide receiver Elijah Moore was pretty much all Moore.

The slant went for 15-20 yards and Moore did the rest.

Grading Joe Flacco

6-foot-6, 245 pounds

2021 game film reviewed: (11/21) MIA

2020 game film reviewed: (11/9) NE and (11/22) LAC

Grade: D (below average)

Scouting Report

Immobile conservative game manager who is best short while being hit and miss intermediate and deep. Sets up in the pocket, stands tall with average ball handling and play action skills. Movements in the pocket seem labored. Mostly hands the ball off or throws short passes. Statue who has next to no ability to evade the rush. Little to no feel for blindside pressure l. When he sees the rush can throw it away. It takes a while for him to push the ball further downfield into the intermediate to deep route levels. Hit and miss in those situations. Best on inside slants and that is when his arm comes most alive. Tends to draw a good amount of pass interference calls overall. Has below average arm strength and relies on inconsistent touch intermediate and deep (best against NE 2020). Better results throwing into zone than man coverage. No running ability. Not the type who will bring the team back from a deficit. Emergency option at this point.

Bottom Line

It’s not that Flacco is a bad guy. It’s actually just the opposite. His teammates seem to like him from all accounts, and Jets’ General Manager Joe Douglas has loved him since he discovered him as the northeast scout for the Ravens back in 2007.

That in fact explains why Flacco is probably with the Jets.

However, the reality is Flacco hasn’t started a whole season since 2017 for Baltimore, and when he started five games for the Jets in 2020, he only completed 55.2% of his passes.

New York has lost all seven games Flacco has appeared in as a member of the team.

Flacco is barely hanging on and it shows.

The Jets can not start him in the regular season if they have other options.

I’ve studied his three most recent starts for the Jets, and there is just no way.

Defensive coordinators will sit on Flacco’s handoffs and his short game, while daring him to beat them at the intermediate and deep route levels.

Flacco doesn’t do well against blitzes, and they will mix those in too.

It won’t be pretty.

