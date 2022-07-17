Why the Jets Must Trade For Orlando Brown Jr.

It is time for Joe Douglas to make a commitment to Zach Wilson.

A commitment of protecting him.

The second-year quarterback was the third most sacked signal caller in the NFL last season (44 sacks), he came up hobbling two other times and missed the better part of four games with a knee injury.

The Jets’ General Manager Joe Douglas needs to put together a trade package for the Chiefs’ Orlando Brown Jr., who was unable to come to a long-term contract resolution with Kansas City by Friday’s deadline.

I’ve been beating on this drum for sometime. There is just no way the Jets can go into this season with the situation they have at offensive tackle.

Both of New York’s tackles, who are slated to start (George Fant and Mekhi Becton) had offseason knee surgeries. Fant will be 30 years old and has only had one good season in his career (last season), and Becton is a wildcard. Reports over the past year do not have Becton trending in the right direction.

As a former Jets scout, and aspiring NFL GM, this is not how you want to go into a schedule littered with elite pass rushers.

Everyone is so busy patting Douglas on the back for the offensive skill position players added in free agency and the draft. However, none of that will make any difference if Wilson is flat on his back.

The depth chart has little to offer behind the questionable Fant and Becton, and the only response Douglas has had in the offseason was selecting offensive tackle Max Mitchell (who I gave a C- grade to) in the fourth-round.

I pushed hard pre-draft for the Jets to select blue-chip LT Ikem Ekwonu with the fourth overall pick, which would have given Wilson his blindside body guard for the future. Ekwonu went two picks after the Jets selected Ahmad Gardner (No. 4 overall).

It’s not too late.

Douglas can still put together a blockbuster deal with Kansas City for Pro Bowler Brown (26-years old), and avert potential disaster.

Will the Jets have to overpay for such a talent as Brown?

Absolutely.

What would the Jets have to give up? Draft picks, Becton, whatever it takes.

Several media platforms have come out recently with the rumored possibility of Becton going to Pittsburgh.

Dealing Becton to Kansas City would give the Chiefs a replacement for Brown, and correct a situation that is not a good one for the Chiefs or anyone involved. By not giving Brown what he wanted, Kansas City has essentially told Brown they don’t feel he is worth that much.

That kind of gesture leaves a bad taste in a player’s mouth even if Brown plays for the Chiefs on the one-year, $16,662,000 franchise tag number.

Nobody wants to be where they are not wanted.

What kind of financial deal would Douglas need to put together for Brown?

Brown turned down the Chiefs’ last ditch offer of six years for $139 million ($23.16M avg) according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The offer included a signing bonus of $30.25 million and $95 million in the first five years.

Brown’s agent, Michael Portner told NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, “We enjoyed dealing with the Chiefs and we understand their position as well. I’m not gonna let these athletes sign a flashy contract without the substance or security there.”

Brown, who has only missed one game in his career since being a third-round pick in 2018, is said to want a deal estimated at $105 million ($72 million guaranteed) according to chiefswire.usatoday.com.

Do the Jets have that much room under their salary cap?

New York is said to have $9 million to work with (jetswire.usatoday.com).

They would have to move things around and creatively structure the deal.

Is Brown worth that kind of dough in the NFL world?

Back in February, I did the film work on Brown and gave him an elite level grade (A-).

Bottom line, in my evaluation about Brown, “Powerful big man, who looks like a long-term solution.”

I believe it’s the right move for New York to make. Losing organizations will never be able to attract such talent through free agency and guys like this don’t come around every year in the draft.

To have an opportunity to land Brown is significant for the Jets.

Does Douglas think it’s worth it?

Does Douglas think Wilson is worth it?

That’s the $105 million dollar question.

