Grading Lions' Selection of Terrion Arnold
The Detroit Lions entered the 2024 NFL Draft with cornerback as one of their top areas of need. And, they addressed the position in a major way Thursday, facilitating a draft-night trade with the Dallas Cowboys to acquire Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold.
It marked the second straight year in which the Lions selected a Crimson Tide cornerback. Alabama product Brian Branch was drafted by Detroit in the second round a year ago.
Officially, Lions general manager Brad Holmes dealt the No. 29 overall pick and the team’s third-round selection (No. 73 overall) in exchange for the Cowboys’ No. 24 overall selection (Arnold) and a seventh-rounder in next year’s draft.
Arnold, who had been mocked by pundits as high as No. 12 overall to the Denver Broncos, suited up for the Crimson Tide for three seasons (redshirted in 2021). And, in those three seasons, he proved time and time again that he has what it takes to be a high-level corner at the next level.
In 2023, the 6-foot, 189-pounder posted an impressive stat line: five interceptions, 17 passes defensed, a forced fumble, a sack and 63 total tackles, including 6.5 for loss.
Additionally, in 471 coverage snaps a season ago, he allowed a passer rating of just 50.7. He also proved to be a highly effective run defender, recording a Pro Football Focus run-defense grade of 90.6.
For his efforts, he received first-team All-American honors from the Associated Press and an overall grade of 88.4 from PFF.
Arnold not only fills a void in Detroit's secondary – and one that was made bigger by cornerback Cam Sutton’s release. But, he also provides the Lions with another difference-making defender. For that, I give Holmes & Co. an “A” grade for this selection.