Lions Trade Up to No. 24, Select CB Terrion Arnold
Ahead of one of the biggest nights on the NFL calendar, fans from all over the east coast flocked to Detroit to experience the spectacle that is the NFL Draft.
Approximately 90 minutes before the draft began, it was announced that general admission entry had been stopped as the event hit capacity on day one.
Fans shattered the attendance record, as over 275,000 fans anticipated what their favorite team would decide after evaluating numerous prospects.
Following several hours of patiently waiting, supporters of the Lions finally discovered who would be added to a roster that came one game short of making it to the Super Bowl.
The Lions have decided to select a cornerback with their first selection of the 2024 NFL Draft.
General manager Brad Holmes decided to add to the team's defensive backs room by drafting Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold.
The Lions traded the No. 29 and No. 73 overall picks in exchange for the 24th overall selection and a 2025 seventh-round pick.
Detroit's fourth-year general manager continued his track record of being aggressive, as it marks the second time in four years he has traded up to acquire his desired talent.
In 2022, Holmes orchestrated a deal with the Minnesota Vikings to move from No. 32 overall to No. 12 and select wide receiver Jameson Williams.
During his press conference leading up to the draft, Holmes indicated that trading up for a player would signal that the team was comfortable having him in the locker room and that the selected player fit their culture.
Prior to the draft, head coach Dan Campbell indicated during a radio interview that the team has a collaborative approach to evaluating the available prospects.
"I think one of the most important things that we’ve done is, Brad and I try to stay out of it as much as we can while everybody else gets their opinions in, does their evaluations. We listen to Ray Agnew and John Dorsey and Mike and Hud and Don, all those guys. And then the area scouts, the coaches," said Campbell. "Brad and I take all of that in, as much as we can, we listen and we absorb that information. We’ve got our own thoughts on those players.
"Once we’ve gathered that information, then we’ll give our opinion and certainly Brad and I meet together, by ourselves, and we go over those evaluations a little bit. ‘Man, I didn’t see it that way, did you see this?’ And so, ultimately, at the end of the day it comes down to what Brad and I really believe and what we see eye-to-eye on. We do a good job of gathering all that and then we come to the best conclusion for what we think’s gonna fit us and what we need."
Detroit's front office and coaching staff have succeeded at targeting productive players in the first round, in large part due to their collaborative process and trust in those providing the scouting reports.
"I would say, here we go, we’re going on four years. There’s really not anything Brad and I haven’t agreed on," said Campbell. "There’s these small things, maybe there’s a player here or there, but we see pretty eye-to-eye on things. It’s been another good year, another good process.”
Lions' picks remaining
Round 2, pick 61
Round 5, pick 164
Round 6, pick 201
Round 6, pick 205
Round 7, pick 249