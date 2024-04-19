Grading Lions' New Uniforms
The Detroit Lions have officially released their new uniforms.
After plenty of hype surrounding what the organization's new digs would look like, they unveiled their new uniforms at an event Thursday night. Ultimately, the team will boast three new looks beginning with the upcoming season.
Along with the traditional Honolulu blue and white jerseys, the team also introduced a black uniform to go as their alternate.
With the initial hype in the rearview mirror, here are grades for each of the Lions' three new jerseys and their respective combinations.
Home (Honolulu blue)
The Lions made a small tweak with the color, as it appears to be a shade that is a touch darker than the last rendition. This is a solid change and looks crisp along with the white lettering and numerals on the jersey.
The white of the numbers pops with a nice contrast to the darker hue of blue. Additionally, the color of the jersey pairs nicely with the new blue facemasks.
With the silver helmets, the silver stripe pairs along with the white trim. It is very reminiscent of the team's old look from the 1990's, which featured a similar simple design and big, blocky numbers.
The organization will be able to pair the jersey with both the silver and blue pants, so the 'blueberry' look that became popular last season will continue to be in the fold going forward.
The 'WCF' patch honoring former team owner William Clay Ford is no more, as the team will instead honor him with a decal on the helmet.
Lions fans should be excited about viewing this look at Ford Field, as the design team aced the test with the simple grandeur of these jerseys.
Grade: A
Away (White)
To put it simply, these jerseys are clean. The white look with the blue font is easy to read and simple to comprehend. The shoulder sleeves are not hard on the eyes and are simple enough to not draw too much attention away from the center of the jersey.
With 'Detroit' across the chest and '313' inscribed on the collar, it symbolizes the Lions' desire to carry their fan base with them on the road.
There is a sense of pride in these road uniforms, which makes them more enticing. Additionally, the blue numerals make for an easy combination with the blue pants in addition to the trademark white-on-white look.
The look is solid, but the hometown pride within this jersey is what sells it.
Grade: A
Alternate (Black)
For the first time since 2007, the Detroit Lions will rock a black alternate jersey.
Having previously donned a grey Color Rush variant, the Lions are going back to the mid-2000's albeit with a revamped look.
The team will also have a new blue helmet to wear with these jerseys, as they made tweaks to the alternate revealed last season. These blue helmets feature a more neon appearance with a black stripe and the traditional Lions' logo.
Though the black uniform wasn't always popular and brings to mind the struggles of that previous era, there's plenty to like about this new rendition. For one, they will feature a black set of pants to go with and provide a Color Rush look.
However, they also pair very well with the team's blue pants. Though the team had success with the traditional home and away uniforms, the alternate is the best of the bunch based on overall visual aesthetic.
Grade: A+