'Nothing Can Stop J-Kerb': Lions Safety Out Until Training Camp
The Detroit Lions are going to be without safety Kerby Joseph until the start of training camp.
During the second game of the season, the former third-round draft pick suffered a hip injury against the Seattle Seahawks that ended up costing him two games.
At the Lions uniform reveal event, the 23-year-old was asked about the offseason surgery he had on his hip and what the impact would be on his offseason training.
"I’m good, man. A little hiccup, but that ain’t nothing," said Joseph. "Nothing can stop J-Kerb. I’m going to go all the way."
After returning, Joseph finished the season and again recorded four interceptions. The pairing of Joseph and Ifeatu Melifonwu proved to be productive and allowed the front office to move on from veteran Ceedy Duce.
Joseph expressed his injury did not impede his ability to play at a high level when he returned.
"If I'm out there, I'm going 100%," he said. "Ain’t no hinderance. I'm going to give it all I got every time. No excuses."
In the meantime, Detroit will be lacking depth at the safety spot, as Brian Branch can play the position but is the team's starting nickel cornerback. Brandon Joseph is the only other true safety on the roster.
Joseph noted, "Y’all just bear with me, but I’ll be back."
Lions uniform 'pops'
Detroit's roster is quite fond of the new uniforms, as the color combinations "pop" and are a modern upgrade to the previous editions that were donned the past several decades.
"I love the new uniforms, especially the all black ones. Honestly, blue is my favorite color, but I feel like this blue is unique," said Joseph. "I think it's really something about the richness of it, like it really pops. So I know when we go out there on the field it'll really pop and really stick out."