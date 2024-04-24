Detroit Lions Sign Penei Sewell to Contract Extension
The Detroit Lions have signed offensive tackle Penei Sewell to a contract extension.
The Lions' seventh overall pick in 2021 has inked a contract to remain in Detroit for the foreseeable future. His new deal is worth $112 million over four years, with $85 million guaranteed, according to reports. This extension -- the second to be reported Wednesday -- was preceded by Amon-Ra St. Brown's.
St. Brown inked a four-year deal worth over $120 million earlier Wednesday, becoming the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. Sewell, meanwhile, becomes the highest-paid offensive lineman.
The Lions had the option to extend Sewell's contract another year through the league's fifth-year option afforded to first-round picks. The Oregon product was eligible as a 2021 first-rounder. He was the first pick made by Lions general manager Brad Holmes, and is now fully established as a cornerstone piece for the franchise.
Sewell had a 92.8 Pro Football Focus offensive grade last season, the highest of any Lions player. He allowed just 25 total pressures in the regular season and postseason combined, on a cumulative amount of true pass-blocking sets.
For his efforts in 2023, Sewell was named a Pro Bowl selection, as well as a first-team All-Pro. It marked the second Pro Bowl appearance and first All-Pro honor of his career.
With St. Brown and Sewell both locked up, the Lions have now cemented their 2021 draft class as one of the best in franchise history, with two players becoming the highest-paid at their respective positions.
The Lions will also have to make a decision on the future for quarterback Jared Goff and offensive tackle Taylor Decker. Both are among the list of Detroit players entering the final years of their current contracts.