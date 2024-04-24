Lions Sign Amon-Ra St. Brown to Contract Extension
Amon-Ra St. Brown has quickly emerged as one of the NFL’s best receivers since the Detroit Lions drafted him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Now, he will be compensated as such.
The Lions and St. Brown have agreed to a four-year extension worth more than $120 million, with $77 million guaranteed, ahead of the 2024 season. It's a significant raise for St. Brown, who had yet to make over $1 million in base salary but is due to make $3.6 million this upcoming season.
With the extension, St. Brown becomes the highest-paid wide receiver in the league, surpassing Tyreek Hill.
Buzz surrounding a potential extension had heated up as of late, with reports surfacing that the Lions were to meet with St. Brown's agent at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
St. Brown has enjoyed a historic start to his career. The wideout has hauled in 315 passes for 3,588 yards and 21 touchdowns over his first three campaigns.
He enjoyed a career-best year in 2023, a sign that he continues to improve. St. Brown finished the regular season with 119 receptions for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The pass-catcher has quickly struck up an excellent partnership with veteran quarterback Jared Goff, and has been a driving force in the organization's rise from last place in 2021 to the NFC Championship Game in 2023.
The USC product quickly made an impression on the organization with his relentless work ethic. He's also known for being very internally motivated. In fact, he can recite the names of all the wideouts drafted before him, and stays after practice to catch 202 passes off the JUGS machine every day.
The Lions have a number of players due for extensions, including Goff and both offensive tackles Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker. The organization can extend Sewell's contract by a year by picking up his fifth-year option, while Goff and Decker are entering contract years.