In many 2019 re-drafts, the Lions select a pass-rusher over a tight end.

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity back in 2019 to select a pass-rusher to improve their defensive line.

Instead, general manager Bob Quinn decided to invest the No. 8 overall pick in a tight end, a position that many others select in later rounds.

While Hockenson has been serviceable his first three seasons in the league, he has not provided the same value others who were drafted later on have provided for their respective franchises.

In several of 2019 re-drafts posted, the Lions are targeting a pass-rusher with that pick.

In PFF's latest re-draft, the Lions do target an edge rusher, who could have aided the defense turnaround their fortunes.

Rashan Gary eventually went to the Packers with pick No. 12 and is the selection for the Lions.

"Hockenson has been fine to this point, and his best days certainly could be ahead of him, but there were too many talented players in this class for him to stay as the pick here," writer Trevor Sikkema explains. "The Lions needed pass rush then, and they still desperately need it now (hence the Aidan Hutchinson pick at No. 2 this past year)."

In the coming seasons, Gary is projected to be a player who could earn double-digit sacks due to his top pass-rush win rate among those in his particular draft class.

"Gary doesn’t have as many sacks as some other 2019 edge rushers, but his 20.5% pass-rush win rate over the past three seasons is the best among all defenders in the class. After earning an elite 89.1 PFF grade in 2021, Gary should have double-digit sacks on the horizon."

Detroit's talented tight end now has a new offensive coordinator who previously coached the position.

As a result, Hockenson is also expected to have a productive 2022 season.

