Lions Select Dominant Pass-Rusher in 2019 Re-Draft

Read more on who the Detroit Lions could have selected with the No. 8 selection back in 2019.

The Detroit Lions could sure use additional help along the defensive line.

In Bleacher Report's latest 2019 NFL re-draft, the Lions target a defensive lineman who was available to select right in their own backyard.

Recall, Detroit invested the No. 8 overall selection on a tight end -- a position that not many franchises use high draft selections on.

As Alex Kay explains,

"One of the biggest jumps up the board in this 2019 redraft belongs to Maxx Crosby, the ferocious pass-rusher who originally wasn't selected until the fourth round. The Raiders scored one of the biggest steals of the draft when they took the Eastern Michigan product two years ago, but he won't fall again this time. The Lions represent a perfect landing spot for Crosby, who has been nothing short of stellar during his tenure in the league. He's seen action in all 32 games, starting 26 of them and notching 86 tackles, 17 sacks and 27 quarterback hits in that span."

While Hockenson is an emerging tight end who is poised for a breakout season in 2021, securing a pass-rusher of Crosby's caliber could have aided the defensive line much more the past couple of seasons in Motown.

Crosby played in 83 percent of Las Vegas' defensive snaps in 2020, and would surely have been a building block for the incoming regime.

Detroit signed Romeo Okwara to a long-term extension, and added Michael Brockers and Charles Harris this offseason to aid in the retooling of the defensive line.

More from SI All Lions:

Sports Book Predicts Lions to Finish with Worst Record in 2021

4 Keys to Success for Amani Oruwariye in 2021

Maurice Hurst Clears Waivers

Odds Lions Land DT Maurice Hurst on Waivers