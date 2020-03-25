2020 Mock Draft: Detroit Lions 3-Round Mock Draft

It's officially that time of year. Draft season is upon us. The Lions officially have the third pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In many mock drafts, the Lions are selecting an impact player on defense in the first round. The defense is the primary area of need for Detroit and must be addressed in the higher rounds of this years NFL Draft.

Here is SI All Lions latest three-round mock draft.

Pick No. 5 (Via Miami Dolphins)

CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

The Lions secure an additional player in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft by trading back with the Miami Dolphins.

After moving on from Darius Slay, Detroit replaces him with the best cornerback in this years draft, Jeff Okudah.

Pick No. 18 (From Pit via Miami)

DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

Kinlaw, standing at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, is the definition of a supremely gifted pass rusher.

In fact, the physical specimen recorded the highest pass-rush grade among defensive tackles in each of the last two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.

During his time at South Carolina (from 2017-19), he logged 18 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks in 37 games -- including six TFL and six sacks during his 2019 campaign.

Pick No. 35

EDGE Terrell Lewis, Alabama

Linebacker Terrell Lewis from Alabama is the Lions' pick at No. 35.

According to The Draft Network:

"Looks the part as an NFL rusher. Rocked up and high cut, with long limbs and good flexibility. Violent style of rushing with a good willingness to attack inside moves and stunts with his shoulder and full momentum, looking to disrupt. Unafraid of fighting in close quarters with tackles and wins late rush reps with high intensity and physicality. Can use length and hand placement in flashes to generate significant displacement on power rushes, with lock-out ability in his arms to generate separation and work to shed. Explosiveness to the quarterback/ball-carrier is exciting to see as a potential 3-4 OLB and space player."

Pick No. 67

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan

Peoples-Jones possesses terrific foot speed and a tremendous knack for tracking down deep balls.

The two-time All-Big Ten selection also has the ability to make big-time catches in the most critical moments of games via his stellar hand-eye coordination.

He has all the makings of a big-play, game-breaking wideout at the next level.

Pick No 85. (Via Philadelphia)

QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been moving up draft boards at a rapid pace since the combine.

The 6-foot-1, 222-pound Hurts had a productive career in both the Southeastern Conference and Big 12.

It is no small feat to lead both Alabama and Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff.