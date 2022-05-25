2022 Stat Prediction for D'Andre Swift

The Detroit Lions will enter the 2022 season with the one-two punch of D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams in the backfield for a second straight season. And, the 23-year-old Swift has a great chance of leading the team in rushing once again.

In just 13 games a year ago, the 2020 second-round draft pick accumulated a team-high 617 yards and five touchdowns on a career-best 151 rushing attempts. It was good for 4.1 yards per carry, which was down from his rookie campaign mark of 4.6 yards a carry.

The Georgia product has also been a game-changer as a pass-catcher since entering the league.

He caught 46 balls for 357 yards and two touchdowns in his first year as a pro, and then followed that up with 62 receptions, 452 yards and two scores a season ago. Those 62 catches were good for the second-highest total on Detroit's roster in 2021.

Much like his first two seasons in the league, Swift is expected to be utilized as a weapon as both a ball-carrier and receiver in 2022.

He could become an even bigger asset as a back this upcoming season, running behind a healthy offensive line.

Remember, Lions center Frank Ragnow and left tackle Taylor Decker each started in less than 10 games a year ago. Ragnow only played in four games due to an injured toe and subsequent foot surgery, while Decker suited up for just nine games as the result of a spiral fracture of his left index finger.

If Ragnow and Decker stay healthy, and second-year pro Penei Sewell takes the next step in his promising career, Swift, with improved health himself, could be in store for a career year.

© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this offseason, the third-year back shared his thoughts regarding the prospect of running behind an O-line equipped with its core linemen.

"Yeah, that crosses my mind at least once a day," Swift told reporters, while grinning from ear to ear. "Having all them healthy, that’d mean the world. Getting Frank back, getting Deck back healthy, Penei (Sewell) going into his second year -- his confidence has been amazing since he’s been in the building. So, I feel like we’re going to be good. If we can stay right up front, we’ll be fine.”

I'm predicting that Swift will rush for 665 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022, to go along with 487 yards and two TDs as a receiver. It would equate to a career-best 1,152 yards from scrimmage for Detroit's No. 1 back.

I think the Lions and their fans would be quite happy with such a season from Swift.