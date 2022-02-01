2022 Senior Bowl: Day 1 Updates

The first practices of the 2022 Senior Bowl will begin on Tuesday afternoon. Following along with SI All Lions.

The 2022 Senior Bowl practices are set to begin on Tuesday afternoon.

With both coaching staffs in place and the rosters of both squads set, college draft prospects will have the opportunity to impress members of the Jets and Lions.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes is hoping the process in place can lead the organization into a period of sustained success out on the football field.

For many NFL teams observing the 2021 playoffs, the current run of the Cincinnati Bengals should be encouraging.

"I don't want to call it a turnaround. When I look at what the Bengals did, I'm just like, look, those guys stayed the course. They stuck to their process," Holmes told reporters on Monday.

Holmes added, "Just from the outside looking in it looks like that they just kept drafting, they added the free agents they needed to add and it eventually turned for them. It's a good process they had in place and it worked for them, but we have to create our own path. We have our own plight, but we do have a process in place and hopefully we can get some similar success."

