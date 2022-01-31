Brad Holmes: 'I'm Big on Avoiding Anchors'

This week, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes and members of the the coaching staff are in Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl.

Despite the opportunity that is available to advance scout several college draft prospects, Holmes and Co. want to stick to their process of evaluating prospects ahead of the draft.

While Holmes said there is "gold" that can be found this week, the thorough process of pre-draft evaluation will continue to be quite expansive.

"What we have to be mindful of when we finish up the week is, you can't just be anchored on those players that were in the Senior Bowl," Holmes recently told 97.1 The Ticket. "And the players that were not there, we can't look at those players in a different light because we didn't spend all week with them. I'm big on avoiding anchors. We gotta stick to our process all the way through the draft."

At his season-ending media session, Holmes was asked how much of the pre-draft analysis was completed at the start of the offseason.

“Well, I’ll keep those specifics in-house, but I will say we have a good, thorough, unique process and we utilize all facets with the manpower that we have plus the technology that we have available to us," Holmes explained. "I’ve always said from Day 1 that we’re going to use technology as the accelerators that they are. So, that’s what we’ve done at this point of the process. But we feel really good where we’re at right now heading into the all-star circuit.”