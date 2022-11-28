Detroit Lions Hold No. 3 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions currently possess a top-3 draft pick, following the Los Angeles Rams latest loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sean McVay's team fell to 3-8 after being defeated, 26-10, in Week 12.

As a result of the Rams' continued struggles, Detroit now possess the No. 3 overall pick (via the Rams) and the No. 13 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Updated 2023 NFL Draft order

1.) Houston Texans

2.) Chicago Bears

3.) Detroit Lions

4.) Seattle Seahawks

5.) Pittsburgh Steelers

6.) Carolina Panthers

7.) Philadelphia Eagles

8.) Arizona Cardinals

9.) Green Bay Packers

10.) Las Vegas Raiders

11.) Houston Texans

12.) Jacksonville Jaguars

13.) Detroit Lions

Thanksgiving slate of games sets viewing record

The NFL set all-time viewing records with their slate of games that aired on Thanksgiving.

The Lion-Bills was the most-watched football game CBS Sports has telecast all season, as 31.6 million viewers tuned in to watch the Lions attempt to win four consecutive games.

"CBS Sports’ presentation of the Bills’ victory over the Lions delivered the most-watched early Thanksgiving Day game on any network on record (since 1988). The game averaged 31.627 million viewers, up +12% from last year’s comparable game window, and is CBS’ most-watched game of the season," Paramount Plus indicated in a release.

With new streaming deals in place, the league is continuously seeking avenues to engage their audience, especially younger viewers.

“Football’s already so ingrained in Thanksgiving,” Hans Schroeder, EVP of NFL Media said, via Peter King. “Then you consider five of the six teams came in with winning records and Detroit came in hot, and all three games were competitive down to the wire. Plus we had young stars in every game. Broadcast TV is still the best place for us. We’ve got to keep finding new ways to engage young fans.”