How 'Uncertain' Future of Matthew Stafford Aids Lions

Matthew Stafford may not play again in 2022 for the Los Angeles Rams.

After securing the first Lombardi Trophy of his career in 2021, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has had a rough go in his attempt to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

According to a report from ESPN, "The Rams, who have lost four straight games and six of their past seven, feel there is no need to rush back an injured player unless the season stops slipping away. If the Rams (3-7) can string together some wins, starting Sunday when quarterback Bryce Perkins is expected to start at Kansas City, then they can have Stafford rested and ready for a stretch run."

The 34-year-old former Lions quarterback reportedly suffered a concussion earlier this season, and has recently again been in the league's concussion protocol.

With an offensive line that is not the same caliber as last year, the veteran signal-caller has absorbed significantly more physical hits this season.

In fact, Stafford reportedly felt "numbness" in his legs after being hit by a Saints defender last week, according to Rams head coach Sean McVay.

With Stafford potentially out of the Rams lineup for the foreseeable future, Detroit's second 2023 first-round draft pick, which was acquired in the deal that sent him out West, could be a top-five selection.

Currently, the Rams' first-round pick in the 2023 draft, which will belong to Detroit, sits at No. 6 overall.

The Rams' record in 2022 is currently 3-7. The team will visit the Chiefs in Week 12.