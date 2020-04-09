3 Lions Players Entering Make-or-Break Years in 2020

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn has certainly been active this offseason in an attempt to make the Lions into playoff contenders in 2020.

He has made more than 10 additions, including handing out contracts to ex-Patriots Jamie Collins and Danny Shelton and veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant.

Yet, he and the Lions have a long ways to go before the franchise can even start thinking about making the playoffs -- some of which is out of Quinn's control.

There are numerous players on Detroit's roster that need to have better seasons than they did a year ago.

Without such players having bounce-back campaigns or at least more productive ones, the Lions have no shot at making the playoffs this upcoming season. And if that's the case, Quinn and Detroit head coach Matt Patricia will more than likely be out of jobs at year's end.

Here are three players entering make-or-break years that need to step up in order to avoid losing their jobs and to prevent Quinn and Patricia from losing theirs after 2020:

1.) RB Kerryon Johnson

The third-year back has failed to play in a full season yet, and played in just eight games a year ago.

He also recorded a career-low 3.6 yards per carry.

He needs to stay healthy, and bounce back in a huge way in order for the Lions to become a legit postseason contender this fall.

2.) LB Jarrad Davis

The fourth-year linebacker played in just 11 games a season ago.

As a first-round draft pick of Quinn & Co. in 2017, the Florida product has highly underachieved since coming into the league.

He needs to step up in a big fashion. And if he doesn't, he runs the risk of seeing his time in Motown be cut short.

3.) LT Taylor Decker

The Ohio State product is most notably on this list because he's currently set to play on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.

If he has a productive 2020 campaign, he'll be in store for a significant extension from Detroit's front office. If he doesn't, he likely won't find a job for himself in the Motor City in 2021.

In case you were wondering, he finished the 2019 season on a positive note.

During the final 10 weeks of the season, he graded out as Pro Football Focus's sixth-best offensive tackle.

If he plays anywhere close to that level throughout 2020, the organization will be more than satisfied.

