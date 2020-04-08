NFL Teams Believe Lions Won't Pass on DE Chase Young

NFL teams do not believe Ohio State defensive end Chase Young will be available to draft beyond pick No. 3 in this year's draft.

In fact, no NFL team has even reached out to Young.

While the odds on favorite to select Young are the Washington Redskins, Ian Rapoport tweeted the ex-Buckeye could fall to Detroit.

"While the #Redskins have opened up the possibility of taking a QB at No. 2, appears other teams believe #OSU DE Chase Young will be gone second or at worst, No. 3. No teams past #Lions have reached out to him. Either lying in wait… or teams past 3 think they have no shot at him," Rapoport tweeted Wednesday.

Post free agency, rumors continue to swirl the Miami Dolphins will make an attempt to trade up to either the No. 1 or No. 2 spot in this year's NFL draft.

Recently, a source reportedly told the Miami Herald that “the Dolphins will make an attempt to trade to No. 1 in the draft."

A run on quarterbacks could increase the chances Young falls to Detroit in a dream scenario.

It has been widely assumed that if Young fell to the Lions at No. 3 overall, Lions general manager Bob Quinn would trip over himself to hand in the pick.

Young would fit right in, and immediately bolster Detroit's weakest unit from 2019.

But some have cast doubt on Young being drafted by Detroit -- even suggesting Quinn and Co. could pass on Young to select cornerback Jeff Okudah or defensive tackle Derrick Brown with the No. 3 pick.

Given that no teams have inquired further, it is highly likely Detroit would be thrilled to add a potential "generational talent" to the 2020 roster.

