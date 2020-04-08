AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

NFL Teams Believe Lions Won't Pass on DE Chase Young

John Maakaron

NFL teams do not believe Ohio State defensive end Chase Young will be available to draft beyond pick No. 3 in this year's draft. 

In fact, no NFL team has even reached out to Young.

While the odds on favorite to select Young are the Washington Redskins, Ian Rapoport tweeted the ex-Buckeye could fall to Detroit.

"While the #Redskins have opened up the possibility of taking a QB at No. 2, appears other teams believe #OSU DE Chase Young will be gone second or at worst, No. 3. No teams past #Lions have reached out to him. Either lying in wait… or teams past 3 think they have no shot at him," Rapoport tweeted Wednesday.

Post free agency, rumors continue to swirl the Miami Dolphins will make an attempt to trade up to either the No. 1 or No. 2 spot in this year's NFL draft.

Recently, a source reportedly told the Miami Herald that “the Dolphins will make an attempt to trade to No. 1 in the draft."

A run on quarterbacks could increase the chances Young falls to Detroit in a dream scenario. 

It has been widely assumed that if Young fell to the Lions at No. 3 overall, Lions general manager Bob Quinn would trip over himself to hand in the pick.

Young would fit right in, and immediately bolster Detroit's weakest unit from 2019. 

But some have cast doubt on Young being drafted by Detroit -- even suggesting Quinn and Co. could pass on Young to select cornerback Jeff Okudah or defensive tackle Derrick Brown with the No. 3 pick.

Given that no teams have inquired further, it is highly likely Detroit would be thrilled to add a potential "generational talent" to the 2020 roster. 

Related

Was K Matt Prater Snubbed by NFL All-Decade Team?

Ranking GM Bob Quinn's Worst Draft Selections 

Why QB Matthew Stafford Could Thrive in 2020

Recent NFL Draft History at No. 3 Overall

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions Trade Back Twice, Secure 3 First-Round Picks in 2020 NFL Draft

In SI All Lions latest mock draft, Detroit trades down twice and secures three first-round picks in 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

Was Matt Prater Snubbed by All-Decade Team?

Lions kicker Matt Prater was left off of NFL's All-Decade team

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Ranking Bob Quinn's Worst Draft Selections

General Manager Bob Quinn has made several questionable draft selections in his time at the helm in Detroit

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

All Lions: How Detroit Lions are Staying in Shape During Covid-19 Pandemic

Lions players share how they are staying in shape during Covid-19 pandemic

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

Why Matthew Stafford Could Thrive in 2020

Our Vito Chirco opines on why Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford could thrive in 2020

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

10 Linebackers Detroit Lions Could Target in NFL Draft

These 10 draft prospects could help Detroit's struggling linebacking corps

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Recent NFL Draft History at No. 3 Overall

Our Logan Lamorandier takes a look at the players selected at No. 3 overall since 2010 draft

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Should Lions Call Patriots to Trade for CB Stephon Gilmore?

Albert Breer says in latest MMQB column teams needing a cornerback should call Patriots regarding Stephon Gilmore

John Maakaron

by

The Karras Gamble

Why Free-Agent CB Logan Ryan Could Be a Target for Lions

Our Vito Chirco opines on why free-agent CB Logan Ryan could be a target for Lions

Vito Chirco

by

Gov1718

Detroit Lions Statement on Passing of Tigers Legend Al Kaline

Tiger great Al Kaline passed away at the age of 85 on Monday, April 6

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1