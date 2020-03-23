3 EDGE Rushers Lions Could Target in Later Rounds of NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions will be on the hunt for a boost at the EDGE position this offseason -- whether it be a down defensive end playing behind Trey Flowers or a DE that will help to ease the loss of Devon Kennard.

Here are three EDGE rushers that would fit well in Detroit head coach Matt Patricia's defense:

EDGE Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

Coming out of high school, Jennings was a consensus four-star recruit, and proceeded to be redshirted as a freshman in 2015.

As an NFL Draft prospect, he is more of a mid-round pick.

Important to note, Lions defensive line coach Bo Davis was the defensive line coach at Alabama from 2014-15. So, there is likely some familiarity already in place.

It's no secret that Patricia and Detroit general manager Bob Quinn have a penchant for taking former Alabama players (i.e. Da'Shawn Hand and A'Shawn Robinson).

The Crimson Tide run a scheme that translates well to what the Lions expect from their front seven, and Jennings is no exception.

© Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

EDGE Curtis Weaver, Boise State

A highly productive player while at Boise State, Weaver had back-to-back dominant seasons rushing the passer.

According to Pro Football Focus, the talented EDGE rusher graded 91.0 or better overall in both 2018 and 2019.

During the 2019 season, Weaver finished among the nation's leaders with 18.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks. It resulted in him taking home the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year award.

If the Lions were to select Weaver in the draft, he would likely provide an instant, much-needed boost in the pass-rush department.

© Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

EDGE Bradlee Anae, Utah

Not only was Anae super productive in college, but his skills translated well to the Senior Bowl, too.

He was graded as the second-best player in the game by PFF. He accumulated five quarterback pressures and three sacks on just 16 pass-rush snaps.

Based off recent draft history, pure speed and quickness aren't necessarily at the top of the list in terms of what the Lions look for in a front-seven player.

Per Trevor Sikkema of The Draft Network on Anae:

"Strong to hold the line as a defensive end. Can play the run very well with strong hands, good length and an understanding of his job. Has a strong bull rush with a good punch on contact. Can push offensive linemen back on a regular basis to collapse the pocket. Spin move is definitely his go-to pass rush move. He can hit it nicely when he sets his guy when he hits that first step."

© Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

