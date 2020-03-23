AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Pros and Cons of Lions Acquiring RB Devonta Freeman

John Maakaron

Veteran running back Devonta Freeman was a highly productive and important part of the Atlanta Falcons 2016 run to the Super Bowl.

In 2016, Freeman tallied 1,541 total yards and 13 touchdowns. 

However, injuries started to become an issue for Freeman in recent seasons.

He missed two games with a concussion in 2017 and also dealt with a nagging knee injury all throughout that season.

In 2018, Freeman played in only two games and his season ended prematurely when he underwent core muscle surgery.

Freeman returned in 2019, but only recorded 656 yards on 184 carries with two rushing touchdowns. He missed two games with a foot sprain.

The Falcons made the decision to move on from Freeman last Wednesday. The newly acquired ex-Ram Todd Gurley will likely slide into the No. 1 running back role for Atlanta.

The Lions are in search of a complementary running back to add depth behind starter Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough. 

Lets take a look at the pros and cons of acquiring the veteran running back. 

Pros

When Freeman was healthy, he displayed the ability to find the end zone with regularity. He recorded 11 touchdowns in 2015 and 2016. 

Also, his pass catching abilities make him a nice option in the passing game. 

According to SI AllSeminoles Writer Mike Settle:

"The Lions need a lot of help, even though Bo Scarbrough seems to be an answer for the franchise. Adding Freeman to the mix could make for a potent 1-2 punch that takes pressure off Matt Stafford -- or whomever the quarterback is by that time. Freeman is also familiar with running on turf for home games."

CONS

"The big part of Devonta was just the concussions," NFL Network's Brian Baldinger told 92.9 FM in Atlanta last week. "You know, that hasn't been a problem with Todd Gurley."

"I mean, we all love Devonta Freeman. He played with his hair on fire; we loved the way he played, but we saw diminishing skills there," Baldinger said.

Related

If History Repeats Itself, Ex-Patriots Could Take Lions on Super Bowl Journey

Why It Was Time for Lions to Part Ways with Darius Slay

SI All Lions Roundtable: Culture Change Underway for Lions

Darius Slay to Wear No. 24 to Honor Kobe Bryant

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why It Was Time for Lions to Part Ways with Darius Slay

Our Vito Chirco opines on why it was time for the Lions to move on from Darius Slay

Vito Chirco

by

Megatron888

If History Repeats Itself, Ex-Patriots Could Take Lions on Super Bowl Journey

Detroit has stocked up on former ex-Patriots. Read why it's not necessarily such a bad thing

John Maakaron

DL Nick Williams: "I Want to Be a Swiss Army Knife"

DL Nick Williams shared his thoughts about joining the Detroit Lions. Read how he thinks he can contribute to his new team

John Maakaron

by

Megatron888

Lions' Draft Needs after Early Free Agency

Read what are the remaining needs for the Lions after Free Agency

Vito Chirco

by

Lionsmain

3 Bold Moves Lions Can Still Make in Free Agency

Read which remaining free agents improve the Lions roster instantly

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

DT Danny Shelton Says Pet Pit Bull Helped Him Overcome Tragedy

Learn more about DT Danny Shelton and the adversities he has faced

John Maakaron

SI All Lions Roundtable: Culture Change Underway for Lions

Lions head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn are trying to change the culture inside the locker room. Will it work, though?

John Maakaron

Darius Slay to Wear No. 24 to Honor Kobe Bryant

Darius Slay wants to honor his favorite NBA player when he suits up for the Philadelphia Eagles

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions are NFC North's Biggest Winner in Free Agency

According to many, the Lions were the biggest winners in the division following the week of acquisitions. Read why

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

All Lions: S Duron Harmon Praises Coach Steve Gregory

New Lions safety Duron Harmon spoke to Detroit reporters Friday via teleconference

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever