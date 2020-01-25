3 Players Who Improved Draft Stock Following Senior Bowl Practices

The week of practices for potential draft prospects provided Matt Patricia and Co. ample information.

Spending a week in meeting rooms and on the field evaluating how quickly these players absorbed information proved to be beneficial for the Lions staff down in Mobile, Ala.

These three players impressed many during the week of practices at the Senior Bowl.

DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Despite Kinlaw not playing in the actual game, he displayed a tremendous amount of pass-rushing ability and sheer power.

According to Bucky Brooks of NFL.com:

"If NFL scouts conducted a draft with only the 2020 Senior Bowl participants, Kinlaw would be the consensus No. 1 pick. The 6-5, 315-pound defensive lineman has been a one-man wrecking crew in drills, displaying an exceptional combination of strength, power and athleticism while pummeling blockers in one-on-one and team exercises. Kinlaw not only flashes his brute strength with jiujitsu-like hand skills, but he is explosive off the ball and his first-step quickness is problematic when he's given the freedom to play as a one-gap penetrator at the line of scrimmage."

OLB Josh Uche, Michigan

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Uche brings a good amount of versatility to the linebacker position.

The two-time All-Big Ten honoree is productive in stopping the run and when deployed as a pass rusher.

He's a capable tackler, and impressively can rush the quarterback from either the up or down position via solid power in both his hips and hands.

DE Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina

© Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

At 6-4 and 267-pounds, the defensive end out of North Carolina created a buzz among the media and scouting circles with his display of quickness and athleticism throughout the week of practices.

He routinely displayed an ability to blow past edge blockers and his array of moves will make him a valuable addition to a team's defensive line.

Related

Detroit Lions Trade Down in Latest Mock Draft

4 Michigan Draft Prospects to Watch in NFL

Poll: Will Matthew Stafford Be a Detroit Lion in 2021?