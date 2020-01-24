LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Will Matthew Stafford Be a Detroit Lion in 2021?

John Maakaron

Considering franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford has a dead cap hit of $32 million in 2020, and then a $19 million cap hit in 2021, it is very likely he will be a Detroit Lion for the next couple of seasons. 

But in recent weeks, speculation has started in regards to the Lions organization drafting a quarterback with the third pick in the 2020 NFL draft. 

Reports surfaced on Friday that Stafford could be on the trading block this offseason. 

Max Kellerman of ESPN recently expressed that the New England Patriots should take a serious look at acquiring Detroit's veteran quarterback. 

Detroit is really in a precarious situation in regards to Stafford and his future with the organization. 

In 11 seasons in Detroit, the organization simply has not had the success to justify paying him like he is a difference maker. 

Other organizations have taken a different approach in regards to the quarterback position. 

That approach being drafting a young quarterback and using the extra money saved to acquire a supporting cast.

Detroit, on the other hand, has simply failed to surround Stafford with enough talented players to give him a chance. 

But let's not blame the organization entirely. 

Stafford is as culpable for the Lions lack of success as the organization. 

The dilemma lies in the fact that Stafford is the best quarterback to ever don the Lions uniform. He is a model citizen. He embodies what ownership likes and they have rewarded him handsomely. 

At some point, Stafford's tenure will come to an end. 

It will be fascinating to see how the remainder of Stafford's tenure shakes out in Detroit. 

If a quarterback is drafted early, it may just signal the beginning of the end of Stafford's run in Detroit. 

Otherwise, it may just be more of the same. 

Do you think Matthew Stafford will be on the Lions roster in 2021? Should he be? 

Vote and leave us a comment below.

Vote Here

Related

Talk in NFL Circles Is "Matthew Stafford Might Be on the Move This Offseason"

Lions May Play Overseas in 2020

3 Free Agents Lions Should Avoid

Comments

Polls

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Talk in NFL Circles is "Matthew Stafford Might Be On the Move This Offseason"

Rumors are continuing that Matthew Stafford could be traded

John Maakaron

by

Trzcinski1968

NFL Rumors: Lions May Play Abroad in 2020

Detroit plays at Atlanta this year. There is a chance that game is moved abroad

John Maakaron

by

JPGR

3 Free Agents Lions Should Avoid

Our Logan Lamorandier offers three free agents the Lions should avoid at all costs this offseason

Logan Lamorandier

by

CAN2

Robert Saleh Says Lions Fans and Media Should Be More Supportive

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator calls upon Lions fans to be more supportive of the team

John Maakaron

by

JC 22

Matt Patricia's Comment On Pass Rushing Sparks Debate

While mic'd up at the Senior Bowl, Matt Patricia discusses pass rushing

John Maakaron

by

CAN2

Kenny Willekes, Josh Uche Look to Shoot Up Draft Boards

Check out these Lions pieces from around the web in this edition of "Lions News"

John Maakaron

Lions Select DE Julian Okwara in Latest Mock Draft

DE Julian Okwara is the brother of Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara

John Maakaron

Is Matt Patricia's Coaching Style Too Harsh?

Logan Lamorandier & John Maakaron discuss the Lions coaching staff at the Senior Bowl & explore if Matt Patricia's coaching style is too harsh

John Maakaron

Reaction to Kenny Golladay Making First Career Pro Bowl

Watch as our Rachel Marie gives her reaction to Kenny Golladay making his first career Pro Bowl

rachelmariesports

by

ArtCalifornia

3 Free-Agent Nose Tackles Lions Should Consider Adding

Our Logan Lamorandier provides his list of three free-agent nose tackles the Lions should consider adding this offseason

Logan Lamorandier