Will Matthew Stafford Be a Detroit Lion in 2021?

Considering franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford has a dead cap hit of $32 million in 2020, and then a $19 million cap hit in 2021, it is very likely he will be a Detroit Lion for the next couple of seasons.

But in recent weeks, speculation has started in regards to the Lions organization drafting a quarterback with the third pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Reports surfaced on Friday that Stafford could be on the trading block this offseason.

Max Kellerman of ESPN recently expressed that the New England Patriots should take a serious look at acquiring Detroit's veteran quarterback.

Detroit is really in a precarious situation in regards to Stafford and his future with the organization.

In 11 seasons in Detroit, the organization simply has not had the success to justify paying him like he is a difference maker.

Other organizations have taken a different approach in regards to the quarterback position.

That approach being drafting a young quarterback and using the extra money saved to acquire a supporting cast.

Detroit, on the other hand, has simply failed to surround Stafford with enough talented players to give him a chance.

But let's not blame the organization entirely.

Stafford is as culpable for the Lions lack of success as the organization.

The dilemma lies in the fact that Stafford is the best quarterback to ever don the Lions uniform. He is a model citizen. He embodies what ownership likes and they have rewarded him handsomely.

At some point, Stafford's tenure will come to an end.

It will be fascinating to see how the remainder of Stafford's tenure shakes out in Detroit.

If a quarterback is drafted early, it may just signal the beginning of the end of Stafford's run in Detroit.

Otherwise, it may just be more of the same.

Do you think Matthew Stafford will be on the Lions roster in 2021? Should he be?

