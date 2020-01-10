3 Potential Lions Cap Casualties

The Lions are heading into the offseason with a few veteran players that could be released.

Any time a team finishes the year with just three wins, some major moves need to be made in order to turn things around.

Here are three Lions players that could potentially be on the chopping block this offseason:

3.) LB Devon Kennard

First off, I find this highly unlikely, but moving on from him could make sense if the Lions are able to land an upgrade in free agency or the draft.

In saying this, the staff appears to really like what Kennard brings to the table at the JACK linebacker spot and as a leader.

He played the second-most snaps on defense -- behind CB Justin Coleman -- and accumulated the second most pass-rushing attempts on the team as well.

It's no secret the Lions desperately need to find some semblance of a pass rush.

Kennard doesn't provide much of a threat in that department.

The Lions have their top four edge defenders under contract in 2020, and there are only so many roster spots to go around.

Somebody will be the odd man out, if another pass rusher is acquired.

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn gave Trey Flowers a big contact in 2019, and spent a fourth-round pick on Austin Bryant in last year's draft. And neither seems likely to be a one-and-done player in Motown.

Not to mention, Bryant's contract is chump change compared to Kennard's.

In terms of salary cap savings, parting ways with Kennard would free up $5.43 million, while leaving just $1.75 million in dead cap.

That's quite a bit of money for Kennard, if he is relegated to a backup role.

2.) DE Romeo Okwara

Okwara is in a similar situation as Kennard.

The Lions obviously like what they have in Okwara, considering they gave him a two-year extension last offseason.

Remember, that deal was signed before they inked Flowers, though.

Okwara, 24, had less opportunity with Flowers ahead of him on the depth chart this season. Okwara was credited with 1.5 sacks, after posting 7.5 sacks a season prior.

It's important to note that Okwara is only getting backup-level money.

If the Lions part ways with him this offseason, they could free up $2.3 million of his $4.1 million salary.

It seems highly likely the Lions will try to add another pass rusher at some point, and if they do, Okwara would likely be the odd man out.

1.) RT Rick Wagner

Wagner was given the biggest right tackle contract in the NFL at the time of his signing in 2017.

He will count as the fourth-highest cap figure -- $11.9 million -- that the Lions have in 2020.

Despite being an average right tackle in the eyes of the NFL, he is being paid to be one of the best.

In short, the value isn't there.

And factor in that his backup Tyrell Crosby -- who is on a cheap rookie deal -- filled in nicely when given the chance to play.

By releasing Wagner, the Lions would save $6.1 million, although it would still leave an unsavory $5.8 million in dead cap.

Considering Wagner's lackluster level of play, cutting bait on one of Quinn's big-money signings makes sense.

The cap savings from releasing Wagner could then be allocated toward a much bigger position of need for Quinn & Co.

