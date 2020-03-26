4 Second-Round OL Targets for Lions
Vito Chirco
As I wrote about yesterday, former Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah is pretty much a consensus pick at No. 3 overall for the Lions in this year's NFL Draft.
But what will Detroit general manager Bob Quinn do with the team's second-round selection (No. 35 overall)?
Here are some potential offensive linemen targets (as first written about by The MMQB's Gary Gramling):
Michigan C Cesar Ruiz
The big man will provide an NFL squad with consistent physicality at the center position.
He possesses superb strength, and is a solid performer in both pass protection and run blocking.
According to Pro Football Focus, he finished the 2019 regular season with a streak of 222 straight snaps in pass protection in which he didn't allow a single QB pressure.
LSU C Lloyd Cushenberry
He brings athleticism to the center position, and is sufficient in both run-and-pass-blocking duties. Also, he's known to be a tough competitor that does a good job of getting to the second level.
And most importantly to the Lions and all 32 NFL franchises, he carries with him an immense amount of versatility -- with the ability to line up at guard as well.
All of the above would make him a nice addition to the Lions' offensive line in 2020 and beyond.
Clemson C John Simpson
Just like Cushenberry, he does an excellent job of getting to the second level.
And he has a mean streak that would make him a highly attractive second-round pick.
Louisiana OL Robert Hunt
Hunt takes out his anger on the football field in superb fashion, and is a big, strong man -- standing in at 6-foot-5, 322 pounds.
It's why it's easy to understand why scouts are high on him and expect him to be a contributor to a team from day one of his NFL career.
For MMQB's look at the entire NFC North, click here.
