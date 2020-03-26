AllLions
4 Second-Round OL Targets for Lions

Vito Chirco

As I wrote about yesterday, former Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah is pretty much a consensus pick at No. 3 overall for the Lions in this year's NFL Draft.

But what will Detroit general manager Bob Quinn do with the team's second-round selection (No. 35 overall)?

Here are some potential offensive linemen targets (as first written about by The MMQB's Gary Gramling):

Michigan C Cesar Ruiz

The big man will provide an NFL squad with consistent physicality at the center position.

He possesses superb strength, and is a solid performer in both pass protection and run blocking.

According to Pro Football Focus, he finished the 2019 regular season with a streak of 222 straight snaps in pass protection in which he didn't allow a single QB pressure. 

LSU C Lloyd Cushenberry

He brings athleticism to the center position, and is sufficient in both run-and-pass-blocking duties. Also, he's known to be a tough competitor that does a good job of getting to the second level.

And most importantly to the Lions and all 32 NFL franchises, he carries with him an immense amount of versatility -- with the ability to line up at guard as well.

All of the above would make him a nice addition to the Lions' offensive line in 2020 and beyond.

Clemson C John Simpson

Just like Cushenberry, he does an excellent job of getting to the second level.

And he has a mean streak that would make him a highly attractive second-round pick.

Louisiana OL Robert Hunt

Hunt takes out his anger on the football field in superb fashion, and is a big, strong man -- standing in at 6-foot-5, 322 pounds.

It's why it's easy to understand why scouts are high on him and expect him to be a contributor to a team from day one of his NFL career.

For MMQB's look at the entire NFC North, click here.

