5 Underappreciated Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions' 2024 roster has all the makings of a Super Bowl contender.
Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes have stayed true to their vision, which has worked strongly throughout their first three seasons at the helm. They have developed a roster that has depth at nearly every position.
As a result, there are some players who have flown under the radar throughout the team's rise. Here are five underrated Lions heading into the 2024 season.
Brian Branch
Branch was snubbed from the Pro Football Focus top 25 under 25 list, which was surprising given the impact that he had on Detroit's defense last season. The Alabama product entered the league with strong versatility after playing in Nick Saban's defense, and this showed itself during his rookie year.
After playing primarily as the Lions' nickel cornerback last season, Branch could play some safety or even on the outside at cornerback in 2024. His versatility will be an asset to Detroit's defense, which could be difference-making after the Lions revamped their secondary this offseason.
Branch was named the Lions' most underrated player by The 33rd Team.
"I think Brian Branch is an absolutely underappreciated player," said Sam Monson. "Safety, slot corner, do-it-all at Alabama in college, but I think if he ran a faster 40-time, we would be talking about this player as a top-10 prospect coming into the NFL. Hit the ground running, the Lions said, 'You're our slot corner.' Goes out there and absolutely dominates year one exactly the way he did in college. This guy is a superstar player that doesn't get the recognition that he should for being exactly that."
Kalif Raymond
The Lions have been chastised for their decision not to address the wide receiving corps this offseason. However, there are pieces that indicate the team will be alright, and Raymond is prime among those who could benefit.
Raymond inked a two-year extension prior to last season, meaning he will be with the team through 2025. While he is predominantly viewed as an asset in the return game, he also offers offensive versatility that can help Ben Johnson's group.
Though undersized, Raymond still played 121 snaps on the outside. He runs good routes, and has the speed to get by defenders. While not profiling as a typical "X" receiver, Raymond has good chemistry with Jared Goff, and has contributed at least 35 catches in each of his three years with the Lions.
Raymond has the trust of the offense and the skills to be a contributor, so he should play a strong role for the unit in 2024.
Brock Wright
The Lions elected to match the offer sheet that the 49ers offered Wright this offseason, indicating the value that he has to the team. By retaining the tight end, Detroit can mix and match its personnel.
While Wright doesn't have the receiving potential of Sam LaPorta, he offers strengths as a run-blocker, and allows the Lions to pair two reliable tight ends in formations. Additionally, he has had big moments as a pass-catcher.
Behind LaPorta and Wright, there are questions about who will emerge in the Lions' tight ends room. As a result, Wright also offers valuable stability within the offense.
Josh Paschal
The Lions have plenty of young potential on their defensive line, and Paschal was one of the biggest emerging pieces at the end of last year. He was one of the best defensive ends against the run last year, and also showed promise as a pass-rusher.
Though the Kentucky product had just one sack last season, he had several key tackles for loss. He may not emerge as the top rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson, but can play a valuable role on run-first downs.
Craig Reynolds
With the Lions' decision to utilize Sione Vaki as a running back, spots in the backfield could be thin. However, it's hard to replicate Reynolds' reliability within the offense.
Reynolds has a strong understanding of the Lions' pass protections and blitz pickups, allowing him to step in and play without the offense missing a beat. He filled in nicely for Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery when each suffered injuries.
Reynolds has also showcased strong ability when given the chance. He ran for over 100 yards against Arizona in 2021, and had a key touchdown in the postseason last year against Tampa Bay. While other running backs may offer more in the way of explosiveness, Reynolds has found his niche within the offense.