'Me Next': Jameson Williams Has Matured, Wants to Be Best WR Ever
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams does not just want to be a great.
Entering his third season in the NFL, the talented wideout expressed he wants to continue his growth, on and off the field.
“Personal level, I think I’ve matured a lot more," Williams explained. "Coming into the league, I still had some little childish ways. Wanted to do what I wanted to do and how I wanted to do it. But sometimes you’ve got to listen and get on the right track and follow the right path. It’ll lead you down the right way in just a second.”
This offseason, the 23-year-old has seen Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jared Goff earn massive contract extensions.
"Me next," Williams expressed, when asked about his reaction to the organization rewarding players who contribute at a very high level.
For Williams, gaining confidence and hearing his head coach praise him gives him the added motivation to strive to become one of the best to play his position.
"It's a lot that I'm striving for," Williams said. "The sky is not the limit, I want to go way above the sky, I want to be the best to ever play my position. That's where I want to be when I'm done playing, so things like that make me feel just a little bit better, just to go a little harder. A little confidence and a little on my back, push me a little bit harder."
Veteran defensive back Carlton Davis sees a player with several tools and a very bright NFL future.
"Oh yeah, I'm making him better," Davis said. "That's what I'm here to do. I'm here to make him one of the best receivers in the league. That's my goal, and that's what -- everybody who I go up against on my team. I'm gonna push them, they're gonna push me back. And that's the competitive spirit that I've been talking about."
With reporters present at organized team activities, Davis was in coverage against Williams on several occasions at the team's Allen Park practice facility.
"Yeah, he is. He has a bright future," Davis explained. "I love going up against him, he just has so many tools in his toolbox. He can beat you running fast. He can snap down. He's a threat in a lot different ways, so when you're going up against someone like that every day, you have no choice but to get better."
Antoine Green's potential
Second-year wideout Antoine Green will be given his opportunity to earn more playing time this season.
With Josh Reynolds departing, teammates have noticed his growth and increased knowledge of the Lions offensive playbook.
Williams praised Green and even noted that the former seventh-round draft pick has even developed slightly faster than he did in certain areas.
“He’s a real good player. Real good person," Williams stated. "I feel like he came a long way just from last year in just a couple months, this offseason. Now, we’re out here playing football. He’s got a lot of understanding in the playbook. I feel like he maybe came along faster than me getting some things down. He’s out there getting reps with the ones, twos, I think he’s moving along well. There’s gonna be some good things you see out of him.”