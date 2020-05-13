AllLions
A Look at the Draft Grades for Lions' Divisional Opponents

John Maakaron

The Lions have finished in fourth place in the NFC North each of the past two seasons.

In order for the organization to take the next step forward, it must find a way to compete in the division and eventually end up atop the divisional standings after Week 17. 

Since 1993, the division champion has been a team not named the Detroit Lions.

Let's explore now how Detroit's divisional opponents were graded by Chad Reuter of NFL.com, based on their respective drafts.  

1.) Chicago Bears 

Overall grade: B+

Draft selections: 

  • Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet (No. 43 overall)
  • Utah CB Jaylon Johnson (No. 50), 
  • Tulsa LB Trevis Gipson (No. 155), 
  • Georgia Southern CB Kindle Vildor (No. 163), 
  • Tulane WR Darnell Mooney (No. 173), 
  • Colorado OG Arlington Hambright (No. 226), 
  • Tennessee State OG Lachavious Simmons (No. 227)

Reuter: "The Bears' first-round pick this year was held by the Raiders as part of the deal for sackmaster Khalil Mack. They found a talented tight end in Kmet (whom I like more than most), though the pick gives them an absurd amount of depth at the position. Johnson was a good pick later in the second round, as well. Gipson is an underrated player who offered solid value in the fifth round. Vildor has many fans across the league. Hambright is an intriguing prospect with great upside for a seventh-round pick."

USATSI_14096388_168388382_lowres
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

2.) Green Bay Packers

Overall grade: C+

Draft selections: 

  • Utah State QB Jordan Love (No. 26 overall), 
  • Boston College RB AJ Dillon (No. 63), 
  • Cincinnati TE Josiah Deguara (No. 94), 
  • Minnesota LB Kamal Martin (No. 175), 
  • Michigan OG Jon Runyan (No. 192), 
  • Oregon C Jake Hanson (No. 208), 
  • Indiana OG Simon Stepaniak (No. 209), 
  • TCU DB Vernon Scott (No. 236), 
  • Miami DE Jonathan Garvin (No. 242)

Reuter: "Some Packers fans were not pleased that the team didn't address needs at receiver, tackle and cornerback during the draft's first three rounds. The three players they selected are intriguing talents, though; they will get their shot to show the skeptics their value (some sooner than others.) The team attacked the offensive line late in the draft, picking Runyan, Hanson, and Stepaniak to shore up the depth chart. Garvin gives the team more pass rush depth."

3.) Minnesota Vikings

Overall grade: A

Draft selections:

  • LSU WR Justin Jefferson (No. 22 overall), 
  • TCU CB Jeff Gladney (No. 31 overall), 
  • Boise State OT Ezra Cleveland (No. 58), 
  • Mississippi State CB Cameron Dantzler (No. 89), 
  • South Carolina DE D.J. Wonnum (No. 117), 
  • Baylor DT James Lynch (No. 130), 
  • Oregon LB Troy Dye (No. 132), 
  • Temple CB Harrison Hand (No. 169), 
  • Miami WR K.J. Osborn (No. 176), 
  • Oregon State OT Blake Brandel (No. 203), 
  • Michigan S Josh Metellus (No. 205), 
  • Michigan State DE Kenny Willekes (No. 225), 
  • Iowa QB Nate Stanley (No. 244), 
  • Mississippi State S Brian Cole II (No. 249), 
  • Washburn OG Kyle Hinton (No. 253)

Reuter: "GM Rick Spielman knew picking multiple cornerbacks (two on Day 1, one on Day 3) was a must, as was finding a receiver to replace Stefon Diggs and creating more competition on the offensive line. He hit all the notes in Rounds 1-3. Getting Stanley in the seventh round could pay major dividends down the line. Metellus and Cole are safeties who can play in the box, maybe even at linebacker instead of safety."

