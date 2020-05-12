AllLions
Will the Lions Explore Signing Guard Larry Warford?

John Maakaron

Veteran guard Larry Warford was released by the New Orleans Saints last week. 

The 6-foot-3, 317-pound guard was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. 

In his rookie campaign for Detroit, Warford became an immediate starter at right guard, and he did not give up a sack the entire 2013 season. 

Warford left Detroit in March of 2017 after signing a four-year, $34 million contract with the Saints. 

In each of his three years as the Saints’ starting right guard, Warford was a Pro Bowler.

Could Detroit be interested in bringing back a former member of the organization?

On Monday, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport explained that Warford is seeking a salary close to what he was set to earn with the Saints prior to his release -- in the neighborhood of $7 million in base salary.

Detroit Lions beat writer Justin Rogers tweeted Tuesday, "Prior to the draft, it would have made more sense. Now, not so much. Also, for what it's worth, the Lions have emphasized athleticism on the interior and Warford's lack of athleticism is cited as a reason NO parted ways. Good player, bad timing and potentially bad fit."

While the offensive line could always use an upgrade, it appears as though Detroit will remain content moving forward with its internal options. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

If the team didn’t commit to Glasgow, Warford should be a hard pass

