Aaron Glenn: 'Nothing Surprises Me'

The Detroit Lions roster has expressed frustration this week that defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant lost his job.

When all is said and done, players are tasked with receiving instructions from coaches and executing at the highest level.

Fail and the result ends up being position coaches, friends and colleagues getting fired.

It has understandably been a tough week for Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, as he has been forced to accept a friend he aided receive a coaching opportunity being let go.

"It's been a tough week for me personally, the defensive staff, the organization, for this team in general. Not only because of the way that we played, but also we lost a damn good coach," Glenn said. "A really good friend of mine who I brought on to do a job. And that's unfortunate. It's unfortunate. But you move on in this league and you continue to to strive for greatness. And you continue to strive for winning. And that's what we'll do."

The second-year defensive coordinator understands things can change quickly in the NFL, and not much will surprise him at this point in his career.

"Dan made the decision. I am going to support that decision," Glenn said. "That's my job. He's the boss. Whatever decision that he makes, it is our responsibility to support and continue to move on. And that's what we'll do as a staff. That's what I'll do as a coordinator. And nothing surprises me in this league. Nothing."

Detroit's coaching staff has often referenced miscommunication, the youth of the defense, missed assignments and opposing teams making plays as reasons the defense has remained among the worst in the National Football League this year.

When asked if communication issues were evident between Pleasant and the defensive backs on the roster, Pleasant pointed to the players needing to execute at a higher level.

"It's some of these issues that we have that shouldn't be issues. We have got to execute a lot better," Glenn explained. "And there's a lot of touchdowns that's given up that shouldn't be given up. For example, the one against (Jaylen) Waddle, that shouldn't be given up. We should have a safety over the top. We should have a safety just cutting for Tyreke (Hill). So two guys should be taking those guys out, and it didn't happen. And for whatever reason, we have to get those things cleaned up. Because the one thing that we can't do is just give up easy touchdowns. That's just defensively. So, we got to make sure those things are taken care of."

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Impact of being part of a rebuilding organization

A lingering concern this week impacting the entire Lions organization is the balance of the front office rebuilding the roster and the players, coaches having to process the meaning of those decisions.

It is not terribly difficult to discern general manager Brad Holmes is looking to the future when a decision is made to trade an offensive weapon.

Unfortunately, the roster is still tasked with putting in full effort, knowing the likely outcomes are not going to be positive, at least in 2022.

Glenn explained the commonly expressed mindset when asked about the team's rebuild and looking to the future.

"I think every decision that's made is made to win, period," Glenn said. "Some guys might not understand that, but it's made to win. If it's in the future, but everything is meant to win right now. I know that's how I look at it. And I know these men that's here look at it like that, too. We don't have time to sit back and build something and let somebody else use it. To get fired. So, every time we go out to practice, every decision that we make, is made to win the game, period."