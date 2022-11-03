Inside The Play: Malcolm Rodriguez Records First NFL Sack

Detroit Lions rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez plays the position in a manner that has impressed many onlookers.

Turn on the film and you will see a player that showcases tenacity, aggressiveness and a hunger to get better with each appearance out on the football field.

When a player is willing to put his body on the line to aid his team, respect is immediately earned.

On Sunday, against the Miami Dolphins, Rodriguez earned his first career NFL sack, when he went unblocked and took down quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Here is how Rodriguez broke down the play with All Lions, following practice Wednesday.

© David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

"So, yeah, first sack. We had a blitz called, a linebacker blitz," said Rodriguez. "And we're blitzing to the two receivers side, and they end up motioning it to the other side. So we switched the blitz. Alex (Anzalone) and I switched the blitz. I end up coming. I don't think the line picked it up that we switched. So, I ended up coming free and just getting in on the sack. I was just like, 'Just don't miss, don't miss.' That was my biggest thing in my mind is don't miss. Don't pull the trigger and miss. So it's just one of those things where I was cautious about getting my first sack."

After earning his first career sack, the talented linebacker was a little unsure of how to react. After a great feeling, Rodriguez had an opportunity to see his position coach, Kelvin Sheppard, and the celebration was on.

"I didn't know what to do afterwards, but it was a great feeling. And I saw Shep on the sideline. He gave me a flex, so that's why I flexed back," Rodriguez explained. "It was kind of good to get that first sack out of the way."

Detroit's 2022 sixth-round draft pick has often envisioned impacting the outcomes of games by making game-changing plays.

With the coaching staff and other veterans on the team supporting his growth, Rodriguez wants to be part of the defensive turnaround.

"It's just always one of those things where you go to bed, thinking about making plays like that. Making big plays and affecting the outcome of the game," Rodriguez said. "And Shep's always talking about how linebackers have got to make outcomes of the game and make plays like that. It's just one of those things, you go to sleep on it. It's one of the things that happened the next day. So, you just got to dream about it."