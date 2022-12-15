Aaron Glenn has respect for the Jets organization, but really wants to win.

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn still has fond memories of his time with the New York Jets organization.

Glenn was selected by the Jets in the first round with the 12th overall selection of the 1994 NFL Draft.

Recalling a draft memory, Detroit's second-year coordinator expressed to reporters, "I never talked to the Jets. Not one time during the whole draft process. I actually thought I was going sixth to Tampa Bay because I was in Tampa, as far as a visit that whole time. And they told me they were going to draft me."

But, the Buccaneers decided to pass, as they selected quarterback Trent Dilfer at No. 6 that year.

From 1994 to 2001, the talented former defensive back played in the secondary and also set the Jets record for longest interception return. In 1996, Glenn recorded a 100-yard touchdown return against the Dolphins.

Despite his level appreciation for the Lions next opponent, Glenn still wants the Lions to play at a very high level and defeat the Jets to advance their record to 7-7.

"Very fond of that organization," Glenn explained, as Mike Tannenbaum of the Jets also gave him an opportunity to begin his career in coaching after his playing career. "I think you've had to have heard me say that before, because they gave me my start in a number of different ways, as a player and as a coach -- or really as a scout. And there's still some people there that have actually moved into higher gear as far as positions. They're really good friends of mine.

"So, any time I have a chance to go against this team, I want to beat the hell out of them. Even though I have a lot of love for that organization, I really do. But I do, I want to beat the hell out of them."

Appreciation for Robert Saleh

As a defensive coach, Glenn expressed fondness for what Jets head coach Robert Saleh has been able to accomplish in his career.

Saleh has distinguished himself as one of the league's top defensive minds, quickly turning around the defense of the Jets in his brief tenure.

"Really big fan," Glenn said. "I love the energy. I love the message and things that he has said to his team. I just love everything, what he's about as a coach. So, I'm happy for the way things are going with him. I just don't want those things to happen this week against us."