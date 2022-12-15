How Seahawks Can Help Lions Get Into Playoffs

With a monumental win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions remained alive in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Currently one-and-a-half games back of the seventh spot, Detroit has an advantage over two of the teams fighting for spots. It has beaten both the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants. However, the Lions did suffer a Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, which are also in contention.

The Lions will travel to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Jets in Week 15. A win helps their chances immensely, but a loss doesn’t completely eliminate them. With some help, the Lions could be firmly in the playoff hunt as soon as next week.

Here’s a comprehensive rooting guide to Week 15 for Lions fans who wish to see their team in the playoffs.

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (Thursday, 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime)

With the Seahawks holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over Detroit, Lions fans need Seattle to lose as often as possible. Lucky for them, Pete Carroll’s team hosts its division leader Thursday night.

Despite losing both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to season-ending injuries, the 49ers have kept their offensive machine rolling with quarterback Brock Purdy. Most recently, the team dismantled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Seahawks are coming off a loss to the Carolina Panthers, and will be hoping to rebound. Fans will want Seattle to continue its skid, as a loss would drop the Seahawks to 7-7 on the year (a record even to what the Lions would be with a win Sunday).

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings (Saturday, 1 p.m., NFL Network)

If Minnesota wins just once the remainder of the year, it will clinch the NFC North division crown. Detroit kicked the Vikings’ hopes down the road one more week, and those who cling to hopes of the division will be rooting against Minnesota for the remainder of the year.

Should the Vikings get back to their winning ways, there’s a chance they could meet up with the Lions once again in the playoffs.

Two games back of the Eagles and having lost to them in Week 2, Minnesota seems likely to grab the two seed in the NFC. Should Detroit reach the postseason, it will likely be the No. 7 seed.

Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX)

Dallas has been on a late-season surge, rolling through two opponents before narrowly escaping with a win against the Houston Texans.

If the Eagles stay on top of the NFC East, Dallas will likely claim the No. 5 seed. However, the team is close to clinching a playoff spot. Should the Cowboys do that, they could rest their starters for their regular season finale matchup with Washington.

Detroit fans will want to ensure that Dallas is fully operational for those late-season tilts, so any loss helps.

New York Giants at Washington Commanders (Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC)

The Giants and Commanders tied their first matchup, elevating their lead above Detroit from one game to one and a half.

The Lions hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over both. Either way, the loser will help the Lions. Neither team has an easy finish, as Washington’s final three games are at San Francisco and at home vs. Cleveland and Dallas. The Giants, meanwhile, have matchups with Minnesota, Philadelphia and Indianapolis.

In all honesty, Detroit fans should simply root for a loser. Both teams have difficult games ahead, though their opponents could be in positions to rest starters in anticipation for the playoffs.

If fans are inclined to pick a side, lean with the Commanders. Washington has been the better team down the stretch, with the Giants faltering into a late-season skid. It’s tough to imagine New York knocking off Minnesota and Philadelphia on the road, so it should be an easier task for the Lions to surpass them in the standings.

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers (Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN)

The Lions need the Rams to continue to lose, as it would improve the position of the first-round pick that Los Angeles sent to Detroit as part of the Matthew Stafford trade.

Green Bay is just a game behind Detroit, though. The two teams will meet in Week 18. So, as long as the Lions continue to win, they won’t have to worry about Aaron Rodgers and company passing them in the standings.

Lions fans should root for their division rivals this week, as a loss drops the Rams to 4-10 and keeps them near the top of the 2023 NFL Draft order.