Darrell Bevell Says Adrian Peterson Wants Even More Carries

Veteran running back Adrian Peterson was described as a "freak of nature" by offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell in Tuesday's media session with the coordinators.

The 35-year-old future Hall of Famer has displayed everything Detroit's coaching staff has wanted.

Against Arizona, Peterson's "ground-and-pound" running style allowed Detroit to execute a gameplan that limited the amount of time Kyler Murray had on the field. And Detroit subsequently had the advantage in time of possession.

"This guy's (Peterson) a freak of nature now. I don't know where that wall is, or where he's going to hit it. The guy is always asking for more. Like you said, he is in great shape. He takes care of his body. He does all those little things to set himself up for that success," Bevell said.

On the season, Peterson has rushed for 209 yards on 43 carries.

Detroit's coaching staff seemingly wants to continue having the veteran back carry the load.

"I don't know when it's going to happen, but he wants it. We want him to have it, and can continue to go there and spell him with Kerryon (Johnson), spell him with (D'Andre) Swift and kind of go from there," Bevell added.

Kerryon Johnson has accepted change in role

Bevell noted that despite having his number of carries reduced, Johnson has embraced whatever the team has asked of him and he understands he will be the "spell" running back behind Peterson for the foreseeable future.

"I think since last year when he had the time off and really fought to come back, I've really seen just a completely different player and different guy -- (with a) different mindset. He's been all team, all-in, willing to do whatever we've asked him to do," Bevell said.

Clearly, Johnson's role has been changed, but he has been willing to embrace it and has aided the offense in ways other than just rushing the football.

"We told him that we were going to make the switch. And I mean, he handled it great," Bevell commented. "But, we told him like, 'Hey, here's your role.' It's a huge part -- I mean, protecting the quarterback on third downs, being in those situations, being the spell runner. He's still a part of things. I just appreciate how he's handled it. I appreciate the work that he puts in. It's still important to him. He wants to be out there. And I think it showed in his play. And it gives me confidence to be able to put him in really any situation."

More from SI All Lions:

Evaluating Upcoming Lions' Roster Decisions

Lions' Week 4 Power Rankings

Defensive Trends Lions Must Keep against Saints

Lions-Cardinals Recap: Who's In Penthouse, Who's in Doghouse?

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.