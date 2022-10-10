Aidan Hutchinson Among Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lions Week 5
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell called it "rock bottom".
The Detroit Lions didn’t have much go right on Sunday, as they were shutout by the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, 29-0.
Detroit falls to 1-4 heading into its bye week, with the Dallas Cowboys looming the following Sunday.
Detroit's second-year head coach explained the rationale for some of the defensive changes that were made to the roster in Week 5.
"The only reason Amani (Oruwariye) was down, he doesn't do a lot on special teams," Campbell said. "Otherwise, he would have been here and probably would have played some. But that's where you, you know, you get in a pickle with special teams. But yeah, look, you just try and build a little bit of trust in that back-end. And we get A.J. (Parker) back up. And that's one thing we know about A.J., at a minimum, he's an excellent communicator. He's smart, and he's got football intelligence. ... So we were just mixing some things up to see if we could breathe some life back into our defense."
While many have commented on the play of Aidan Hutchinson, the second-year defensive lineman did earn among the top defensive grades, as he earned a grade of 80.1 for Week 5.
Here are Pro Football Focus’ best and worst grades for the Lions', based on their Week 5 performance:
Top PFF-graded offensive players
- Craig Reynolds -- 77.8
- Jamaal Williams -- 77.6
- Logan Stenberg -- 72.9
- Penei Sewell -- 70.7
- Frank Ragnow -- 70.7
- Amon-Ra St. Brown -- 70.1
Worst PFF-graded offensive players
- James Mitchell -- 58.0
- Jared Goff -- 56.7
- Justin Jackson -- 48.2
- T.J. Hockenson -- 47.7
- Brock Wright -- 43.4
Top PFF-graded defensive players
- Mike Hughes -- 87.3
- Alex Anzalone -- 80.9
- Aidan Hutchinson -- 80.1
- Benito Jones -- 75.5
- Saivion Smith -- 74.6
- Kerby Joseph -- 71.7
Worst PFF-graded defensive players
- LB Derrick Barnes -- 45.7
- CB Chase Lucas -- 31.6
- CB Jeff Okudah -- 31.2
- DE Michael Brockers -- 30.2
- CB Bobby Price -- 29.6
- DT Demetrius Taylor -- 29.6