Aidan Hutchinson May Be 'Too Mechanical' First Four Games

Aidan Hutchinson has had and up and start to his NFL career.

Detroit's No. 2 overall pick has not been able to fully leave his imprint as a pass rusher and opposing tight ends have been effective brooming him out in his run defense efforts.

He currently leads the Lions with 14 quarterback pressures, but there has been a growing concern regarding his ability to win individual matchups.

With teams deciding to double-team the No. 2 overall pick, Hutchinson's productivity plummeted against the Seahawks.

After John Cominsky went down with injury, the defense has been in search of any playmakers along the defensive front.

Hutchinson is expected to produce and at a high level, but the results have not been there in the first quarter of the season.

Supporters took to social media to implore the team to play Hutchinson out of a two-point stance, similar to when he shined at Michigan, when former Wolverines defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald made the switch.

The Lions flagship radio station debated if Hutchinson was "too mechanical" in his approach, as 97.1 The Ticket morning host Jon Jansen has observed a lack of fluidity from the talented defensive lineman.

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked about Hutchinson's approach on Tuesday's "Stoney and Jansen" morning show, during his weekly interview.

"That's always a possibility. And, you know, I don't disagree with that. And I think to that point, that's another one of the areas where, listen, less is probably more this week," said Campbell. "Let's see where we go now. I didn't feel like we were very complex and you certainly don't want to be sitting ducks, but the evidence shows we certainly have to change what we're doing because it didn't work. And so, we're going to -- that'll be a starting point and then move a few pieces here and let's see where we go."

Campbell and the coaching staff are still in the process of doing a "deep dive" on all areas of the defense.

During his Monday media session, Campbell noted the coaching staff must take a look at finding every avenue to get Hutchinson moving in the right direction.

"I think every week, he’s getting a little bit better," Campbell said. "I think he’s one of the players that I think we need to look long and hard about, ‘Do we need to move him in some different spots? Do we need see if we can give him an opportunity to have more success?’ I think he did a lot of good things in the run game yesterday. I think he’s kind of where our defense is right now, where we’ve just got to improve, I mean get a little bit better. I think we can all help each other. Just like when we get good coverage, we’ve got to get rush. When we get good rush, we’ve got to be able to cover, but I’m certainly not disappointed in him.”

Campbell was asked Monday about the potential of modifying Hutchinson's stance to potentially enhance his comfortableness matching up against opposing linemen.

“Yeah, I think -- and some of that could be with thinking about moving him a little bit potentially. If you decided you were going to put him on the open edge or do you keep him in the close. If he’s going to be down over the tight end, it’s hard to be in a two, just to play the run -- not that you can’t," Campbell explained. "But you’re going to be much more on top of a tight end or a tackle, where it’s a little easier on the other edge. Look, we’re all open to whatever is most comfortable. Like if he feels like he can get his job done up, listen, no problem. I don’t feel like that’s an issue with him or that’s going to change anything, but we kind of take it all into account. If it’s something he feels like he’s more comfortable at, we’ll go with that.”