Lions Power Ranking Plummets After Disastrous Defensive Effort

Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after they lost to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4.

USA Today

Week 4 rank: 19th

Previous rank: 14th

"They've scored 140 points and surrendered 141. Keep this up, and they'll give up a league record 599 points ... but, like Sunday, at least they'll lose in entertaining fashion."

Yahoo Sports

Week 4 rank: 28th

Previous rank: 19th

"The Lions say they “are almost there.” Looks like they are pretty far away to me."

The Athletic

Week 4 rank: 20th

Previous rank: 15th

"The defense, though, woof. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is under fire after a game in which it allowed at least a field goal attempt on all eight Seahawks possessions before the end of the game. Colton Pouncy puts it well: 'The Lions have scored 140 points through four games -- the most in the NFL. Opponents have scored 141 against Detroit -- also the most in the NFL. Those 281 points are the most combined by any team through the first four weeks of a season. The Lions became just the 30th team in the Super Bowl era to score 140-plus points in its first four games. They’re the first of that bunch to post a losing record.'"

Sporting News

Week 4 rank: 29th

Previous rank: 25th

"The Lions have proved they can score with anyone, even when Jared Goff is down several weapons. The offensive line is a sturdy backbone for protecting Goff and opening holes for Jamaal Williams and others. Unfortunately, the defense can't do much of anything around Aidan Hutchinson."

The Ringer

Week 4 rank: 25th

Previous rank: 21st

"In true roller-coaster, fun-to-watch fashion, the Lions lead the NFL in total points scored (140) and points allowed (141). A lot of that offense has been generated when trailing big late in games, specifically against the Eagles last month and most recently against the Seahawks in Week 4, but there’s no question that this Detroit team can score. The offense was without leading receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and leading running back D’Andre Swift in Week 4 and still scored a season-high 45 points. It’s a great place to be for a rebuilding team still looking for a long-term answer at quarterback. Fans can celebrate points and losses in droves as they steer the course toward the Bryce Young/C.J. Stroud sweepstakes in 2023."

CBS Sports

Week 4 rank: 29th

Previous rank: 28th

"They are fun to watch since they score a lot, but that defense is awful. They can't stop anybody, which is going to make for a long season."

ESPN

Week 4 rank: 25th

Previous rank: 25th

"Detroit currently leads the league in scoring but also allows the most points in the league. The defense struggles in yards per rush, red zone efficiency and third-down conversions -- ranking last in all categories. Through four games this season, Detroit has allowed 141 points (35.3 points per game), which is the second most in franchise history -- trailing only the 0-16 squad from 2008. The Lions need to make some changes immediately, and head coach Dan Campbell knows it."