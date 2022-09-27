Skip to main content

Injury Update: Lions Get 'Encouraging' News on Amon-Ra St. Brown

Detroit Lions will be cautious with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The Detroit Lions have been besieged by injuries to start the 2022 NFL season. 

After losing safety Tracy Walker for the season with an Achilles injury, D'Andre Swift could also be shut down due to a shoulder injury. 

"It could potentially," Dan Campbell explained to reporters. "We're looking at. That shoulder is a little sore, so we'll see where he's at. It could be an issue."

The Lions have their bye week after Week 5 this year, so resting Swift could see him return against the Dallas Cowboys

"That's one of the things that I was thinking about last night and this morning," said Campbell. "It's certainly on my mind, it's on our mind. If you feel like he's good enough to go, we know what he's capable of, but not at the expense of him not being even up to 75% of himself."

Detroit did receive some encouraging news on wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. 

NFL Network reported on Tuesday morning that St. Brown underwent tests on Monday on his injured ankle suffered against the Minnesota Vikings. 

The results were encouraging, but the team is still going to be cautious with their talented wideout. 

Detroit will return to the practice field Wednesday, ahead of their Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks. 

