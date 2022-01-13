Amon-Ra St. Brown Named NFL Rookie of the Week

After being nominated on five occasions the past six weeks, Amon-Ra St. Brown has been named the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week for this performance against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field..

The rookie finished his debut season with 90 receptions for 912 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the young wideout has solidified himself quickly as a prominent member of Detroit's offense for several years to come.

"With St. Brown, he’s still in a mold of he was who we thought he was going to be. It’s the same thing. You can say, ‘Well, he’s a fourth-round pick. You’re not expecting it’ But, Amon-Ra -- and I said it to you guys earlier after we drafted him -- he reminded me of some of the guys that we had when I was back in LA and I believed that he showed that in his own way," general manager Brad Holmes said. "He’s a culture fit for what we’re all about, but again, I think everything just kind of clicked for him kind of late. But we always knew he had the intangibles and work ethic and he’s just a pro’s pro in the way that he’s wired. That equated to a lot of his success on top of his physical ability.”

