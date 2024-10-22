Dan Campbell: We're Prepared to Not Have Jameson Williams
The Detroit Lions will have to take the field each of the next two weeks without wide receiver Jameson Williams.
News surfaced Monday that Williams was facing a two-game suspension for violating the league's performing-enhancing substance policy, meaning he will miss this week's game against Tennessee and next week's divisional showdown at Lambeau Field against Green Bay.
Speaking on Lions' flagship radio Tuesday, coach Dan Campbell offered his assessment of the situation with the young wide receiver. The suspension has not officially been handed down by the NFL, so the head coach was limited in what he was able to divulge.
"I can't really say anything about it until the league gives judgement and it comes out on their end. I'm not supposed to really comment on it," Campbell said. "All I can tell you is we're prepared to not have him. And we'll be fine, that's why we've got (Kalif Raymond) and Saint and (Sam) LaPorta and T.P. (Tim Patrick) and Allen Robinson, among other things with David Montgomery and (Jahmyr) Gibbs. We'll be fine. We'll move on. This thing comes down, if it does, when it comes down, we'll be fine."
It's the second time in Williams' career that he's faced a suspension, as he had to sit the first four games of last season for violating the league's anti-gambling policy.
Williams has played at a high level in 2024 for the Lions, as it appeared that things were coming together nicely. He has posted 17 catches for 361 yards and three touchdowns across the first six games of the season.
The Alabama product was drafted No. 12 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft and missed the first 10 games of his rookie year rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in college. With the injury and two suspension, Williams has yet to play a full season in his three-year career.
The Lions have a number of different options they can turn to to offset the loss of production, including Raymond, Robinson and Isaiah Williams along with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tim Patrick. They also have Tom Kennedy and Donovan Peoples-Jones on the practice squad.