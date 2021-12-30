Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    Amon-Ra St. Brown Named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

    Detroit's rookie wide receiver has received an award for his play the last four weeks.
    The Detroit Lions are seeing the rewards for selecting wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

    He was named Offensive Rookie of the Month for December due to his stellar play over the past 30 days. 

    He secured 35 receptions for 340 yards with three touchdowns in December. 

    With his play, he has solidified increased opportunities for targets the final two weeks of the season. 

    In his rookie campaign, the ex-Trojans wideout leads the Lions with 74 receptions and 692 yards.

    “He’s a stud. He’s a stud. A lot of confidence. He’s a stud, and will be a stud for as long as he wants to be in this league," Goff told reporters earlier this season. "He’s been on our mind, and I’m sure (head coach) Dan (Campbell) would say, too, of like trying to get him the ball for the last probably six weeks now."

    “It’s rare, let me say that,” wide receiver coach Antwaan Randle-El said on Wednesday. “The thing about him, is like you give him a little bit and you can tell he wants more and more. And he’s just gotten better and better.”

    St. Brown and the Lions will finish out the 2021 season with games against the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers. 

