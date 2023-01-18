Is Anthony Richardson Detroit Lions Quarterback of the Future?

The Lions have done their homework on Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson.

The Detroit Lions front office has certainly done their homework on Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Reportedly, Detroit decided to send scouts to evaluate the 6-foot-4, 231-pound signal-caller at five games this past season.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes did not close the door on the team selecting a quarterback in the draft, if the player fits everything the team is looking for.

More: Contract Status of Detroit Lions' 2023 Running Backs

“You know how we approach the Draft, like we’re never going to turn down a good football player," said Holmes. "So, if there’s a football player we really love, I mean we’re going to make sure every stone is turned. But I do think that Jared has proven everybody that he is the starting quarterback for us.”

With Jared Goff providing veteran leadership and a coaching staff that has shown an ability to develop talent, Richardson would be able to develop in a supportive environment, making his transition to the NFL quite ideal.

According to The Athletic, "With three quarterbacks possibly gone within the first 10 picks (first five, even), Richardson would be left as the top remaining option. He possesses some of the best traits in the class in terms of arm strength and mobility. He’s a freak athlete at the quarterback position and if it all comes together, getting him at 15 could be considered a steal."

A review of film over the course of his tenure shows a young quarterback who is not uncomfortable standing in and remaining in the pocket, while at the same time using his natural instincts to escape pressure and leaving the pocket when needed.

He has demonstrated an ability to throw from multiple arm angles, finding receivers to extend plays that may have lost yards for a less elusive quarterback.

Many have pointed out that Richardson is still quite raw, as he does not have a significant amount of playing experience as a starter.

In 2022, he recorded 2,549 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, 9 interceptions and a 53.8 completion percentage.

As NFL Draft Bible explained, Richardson possesses a "twitchy release, with pop out of his elbow, and flick of the wrist nature. Relays this into compressed throwing windows, with plus arm strength and ball location. Despite the offense, is an anticipatory thrower with multiple plays made on secondary or tertiary reads in the progression. Throws with much better touch than presumed, considering his forceful release and playstyle."

Nate Sudfeld was the only quarterback who was regularly on the active roster as a backup quarterback.

The team is playing to address the position behind Goff, as Holmes recently expressed the backup quarterback position will be a "point of emphasis" this offseason.

With a solid plan in place with no real pressure of playing Richardson immediately, the potential is there for him to become the steal of the upcoming draft.