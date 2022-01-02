Watch: Antonio Brown Strips, Leaves Field During Game against Jets

You do not see this every day!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown has just shockingly exited the field against the New York Jets.

In the third quarter, Brown just threw his jersey and undershirt into the crowd before hitting the tunnel.

"Yeah, it's in the best interest of our football team," head coach Bruce Arians said after his team's loss to the Saints. "Both of those guys (Brown and safety Mike Edwards) have served their time, and we'll welcome them back."

Brown and Edwards were suspended for three games by the NFL earlier this season for turning in fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

According to Sports Illustrated, "ESPN’s Jenna Laine asked Brown what it meant to him that coach Bruce Arians stuck by him after the suspension. Brown signed with Tampa Bay in 2020 and Arians was clear that Brown would be gone at the first sight of trouble. The wideout had multiple stops with teams that didn’t last because of off-the-field issues including allegations of sexual misconduct and allegedly sending intimidating texts to his accuser before joining Tampa Bay. Arians determined Brown’s return was in the best interest of the team, but when the subject was raised he didn’t let Laine finish her question."

The television broadcast just noted when Brown ran into the end zone, security personnel thought he was a fan who jumped on to the field.

The security team was reportedly going to try to tackle him, until it realized who the individual actually was.

