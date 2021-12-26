Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Antonio Brown Cuts Off Reporter’s Question About Bruce Arians Standing By Him

Author:

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown cut off a reporter on Sunday and spoke on the “drama” in his life when the subject of his suspension was brought up. Brown was suspended three games for violating the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols after submitting a fake vaccination card to avoid stricter protocols. 

ESPN’s Jenna Laine asked Brown what it meant to him that coach Bruce Arians stuck by him after the suspension. Brown signed with Tampa Bay in 2020 and Arians was clear that Brown would be gone at the first sight of trouble. The wideout had multiple stops with teams that didn’t last because of off-the-field issues including allegations of sexual misconduct and allegedly sending intimidating texts to his accuser before joining Tampa Bay. 

Arians determined Brown’s return was in the best interest of the team, but when the subject was raised he didn’t let Laine finish her question.

“Next question. Next question,” Brown said. “We just want to talk about this game. We don’t wanna waste no time with you guys writing bogus....” 

Laine pushed back, as this was the first time he was made available to the media since his suspension. 

“You guys are all drama. It’s all about football,” he said. “We’re going to talk about Carolina or I don’t want to talk to you.”

In his first game back from suspension, Brown finished with 10 catches for 101 yards in a 32–6 win over the Panthers. He was then asked if he thought he’d ever be back with the team after his suspension.

“I’m just here to do my job man,” Brown said. “I can’t control what people write, how people try to frame me or try to bring me down.”

Brown was also asked about an injury he was dealing with and he again went back to addressing the “drama” that surrounded him. 

“It’s a lot of drama you guys create, a lot of drama people create who want stuff from me,” he said. “That’s just a part of life, a part of being in the position that I’m in. I can’t control what people want from me, I can’t control what people write about me, I can’t control what people say about me.”

Laine later clarified she never meant to disrespect Brown with her question, saying she had no interest in “drama,” just honesty. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Buccaneers news, head over to All Bucs.

