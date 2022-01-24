Antonio Brown Shares Viral Meme After Buccaneers' Loss to Rams

How much did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers miss wideout Antonio Brown?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been officially eliminated from the 2021 postseason.

Following their 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, wideout Antonio Brown, who was released from the Buccaneers after refusing to enter a game against the New York Jets, shared a meme on social media.

Earlier in the day, Brown shared a message wishing his friend Tom Brady best of luck ahead of a key Divisional Round NFL playoff contest against the Rams.

After the wideout walked off the field during the team’s Week 17 regular season game against the Jets, he stripped off his shirt and waved his arms at Jets fans as he exited.

Brown shared a viral meme that read "Bucs eliminated" to his vast following on social media.

The 33-year-old wideout recently expressed that a couple of NFL teams have reached out to inquire if he is interested in playing next season.

"I’m a football player, man," Brown recently told Complex magazine. "I’m a professional athlete. Let’s not get that twisted. That’s my main thing. A couple teams called."

The Buccaneers explained when they made the decision to part ways with Brown that he was cleared by medical personnel to play against the Jets.

A statement from Tampa Bay read, "While Antonio did receive treatment on his ankle and was listed on the injury report the week leading up to last Sunday's game, he was cleared to play by our medical team prior to the start of the game and at no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not play.

"We have attempted, multiple times throughout this week, to schedule an evaluation by an outside orthopedic specialist, yet Antonio has not complied. Maintaining the health and wellness of our players is of the utmost importance to our organization."

