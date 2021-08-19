Are the Detroit Lions in Trouble at Cornerback?

Do the Detroit Lions have enough talent in the secondary to limit opposing offenses?

The revamped defense of the Detroit Lions has major question marks to answer ahead of their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

With new defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn calling the shots, the secondary is poised to take steps in the right direction with new voices coaching them up and providing a different style of motivation.

Unfortunately, the cornerback duo of Jeff Okudah and Amani Oruwariye have yet to prove that they can consistently limit opposing wideouts from making plays against them.

Until they are able to demonstrate on a weekly basis that they can handle matching up against top NFL wideouts, skepticism of their potential remains.

Against the Buffalo Bills, Okudah and Oruwariye did not have many thrown balls come their way to defend. Both have been effective in training camp the past couple of weeks, but suffice it to say, the Lions do not feature wideouts that are unstoppable and feared across the league.

With a second preseason game right around the corner, it would be beneficial for both if the Pittsburgh Steelers ramped up their passing attack at home against the Lions.

It would provide added film for two defensive backs in need of reps and opportunities to defend passes thrown their way by the opposition.

@Camren Clouthier, SI All Lions

© Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Is it too early to count on rookie cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu, but he has been making incremental strides weekly throughout his first NFL training camp.

It is assumed at this point that veteran Nickell Robey-Coleman will earn the starting nod at nickel cornerback over A.J. Parker and Mike Ford.

An intriguing player who could be targeted to play cornerback by the time the season rolls around is Bobby Price, who has played at safety the past five years.

Can the new regime count on Price to be successful out on the field while he is learning a new position?

Head coach Dan Campbell and the coaching staff are intrigued and willing to explore Price's potential the next couple of weeks.

"We’re not so sure that he may not be a corner because he runs so well and he is a really good athlete," Campbell said following the preseason opener. "Look, we're intrigued. He really just started getting reps at corner a couple of days ago really. He's still just using -- he's a baby fawn right now as it pertains to corner, but he's so talented. We kind of feel like this may actually be the better move for him."

Price spoke to the media following the team's scrimmage on Tuesday. The 23-year-old defensive back expressed what fundamental techniques he has been focusing on during his transition playing a new position.

"How long will it take me before I'm comfortable? I don't know, but I'm going to (have to) get comfortable real soon. I’m trying to get better, work on my hands at the line, just try and get comfortable at corner," Price said via the Detroit News. "I’ve always played safety so just trying to figure out when I transition my eyes, when I’m supposed to look back. Just working press-jam. Just different techniques at corner."

With games against the 49ers and Packers to start the 2021 season, Detroit's secondary will have their first opportunities to prove that the talk of improvements was not all hype.

While the organization may still look to sign another veteran cornerback to aid Okudah and Oruwariye, now is there opportunity to begin to quell the concerns of supporters and those skeptical of their abilities.