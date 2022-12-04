Best Bet: D'Andre Swift Has Opportunity to Electrify

The Detroit Lions are hoping to be able to utilize running back D'Andre Swift just a little more this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Each week, the third-year running back has steadily become healthier, as he has been battling nagging shoulder and ankle injuries all season.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed this week that Swift could see more game action and touches, as he has been productive despite the limited number of reps he has seen the past month of the season.

Swift's physicality against the Bills certainly caught the attention of the coaching staff.

“Well, you have seen that from him. You go back to last year, I think it was the Rams game where he ran over a guy, so you’ve seen him run over guys," said Lions running backs coach Duce Staley. "So, I know he has that. But, of course, it gets me excited anytime you’re down there close to paydirt, you’re being physical getting in. And, he has all the tools.”

Related: NFL odds also available at SI Sportsbook

Play Michigan lead writer Drew Ellis sees Swift being able to aid the rushing attack on Sunday afternoon.

Ellis tells All Lions, “The Lions got a few extra days to get healthy, which has helped with the offensive line a little bit. I expect Detroit to come out and look to establish the run game against Jacksonville. D’Andre Swift has had limited carries for the last five games, but Dan Campbell acknowledged that it might be time for Swift to get a little more action this week. I look for Swift to approach double-digit carries for the first time since Week 1. With that kind of workload, he should easily get to 23 rushing yards. Though he’s been contained lately, Swift still has the ability to explode for a 20-yard gain on any carry. That is why my best bet this week is Swift going over 20.5 rushing yards (-110)."