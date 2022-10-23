The Detroit Lions are seeking to improve upon their dismal offensive performance against the New England Patriots.

After starting the year off strong, the Lions' offense was shutout against New England on the road.

This week, it is believed the Cowboys, with a returning Dak Prescott, should be able to score at a healthy clip against the struggling Lions defense.

According to Sports Illustrated, "The Cowboys have allowed an average of 15 points in three home games this season, and that defense will be playing angry after a less-than-stellar showing Sunday night in Philadelphia. The Lions won’t get shut out – like they did two weeks ago against New England -- but they won’t be able to keep up with Dallas. Dak Prescott will be motivated to make a splash in his return to action, and he’s got the perfect situation: Detroit has allowed an average of 34 points per game. The Cowboys should score enough for an easy cover.

Currently, the majority of sports books have the Lions as 6.5-point underdogs to the Cowboys.

Play Michigan lead writer Drew Ellis sees quarterback Jared Goff continuing to struggle with turnovers this week against the Cowboys.

After starting the year 4-1, this week's official best bet is Goff over 0.5 interceptions in Week 7.

"Jared Goff has been a good game manager for the Detroit Lions this season, but turnovers still have been an issue," Ellis tells All Lions. "He has thrown an interception in four of the five games this year, including both road contests. Heading to Dallas, which has one of the best pass rushes in the league, I expect Goff to be under fire consistently throughout the game. That pressure should lead to an errant pass or two, which I believe will also lead to an interception (-125)."

I also believe the game will be a high-scoring affair, so my wager is both teams will combine to go over the point total of 49 (-110) in Week 7.