Week 7 NFL Odds and Best Bets: Picks for Perfect 10 Contest

Could you use $10,000 ahead of the Holiday season?

For the seventh straight week, SI Sportsbook is offering a free NFL betting contest! If you are a bettor or an avid football fan, you need to check out the contest.

Bettors can enter the free Perfect 10 contest at SI Sportsbook each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires 10 selections against the spread (ATS) for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

This week’s Perfect 10 contest features seven home teams listed as the betting favorite, the most we have seen in several weeks. Let’s take a brief look at some of the games and trends on tap for Sunday’s slate!

After losing to the Bills last week, will the Chiefs rebound against a 49ers squad that is 6-0 ATS over its last six home games at Levi’s Stadium?

Josh McDaniels is 12-21 as an NFL head coach. Can the Raiders avoid being upset by a Texans squad that is 4-1-1 ATS over its last six road games?

Can the Falcons remain the only perfect team in the NFL against the spread this season (6-0 ATS) against Joe Burrow and the Bengals?

Can both the Jets and Giants extend their winning streaks in Week 7 road tilts?

So, which games stand out as best bets?

Our team here at Sports Illustrated is here to help.

Let’s see who our team is backing as their best bets for the contest in Week 7.

Ron Rivera’s group has had a long few weeks, and will be breaking Taylor Heinicke back into the lineup with Carson Wentz on the shelf for the next month or so. And they’ll be hosting a Packers team that badly needs to hit its stride soon—and a very talented defense that hasn’t come close to its peak yet should be well-positioned to do lead the way on that Sunday.

The Titans, coming off a bye week, are laying less than a field goat at home to a mediocre team? That seems too good to be true. The Colts are above .500 (3-2) after beating the inept Broncos and Jaguars at home. That hasn’t sold me at all that the Colts, averaging 17 points per game, are anything more than a .500 team. The Titans have won four in a row against Indy and have already beaten the Colts once this season with Derrick Henry running for 114 yards on 22 carries. Expect more of the same Sunday with Henry coming in fresh thanks to the week off.

The Bengals are a hot team right now, winning three of their last four games. They’ve also been a hot team to bet as Cincinnati is undefeated against the spread in that time. Atlanta has been a pretty beneficial team to wager on too, beating the spread in all six of their games. Something has to give, right? I’m going to take the Bengals, who won’t welcome Atlanta to the jungle and should cover the spread.

Okay, hear me out. The Falcons have covered the spread 100% of the time this year and that’s why I have to bet against them. It has to end eventually, right? But seriously, until Atlanta figures out how to use Kyle Pitts and Drake London, I can’t get behind them. The matchup with the Bengals’ defense is pretty tough, and I don’t see Marcus Mariota having a big day when Cincinnati has only allowed five passing touchdowns and hasn’t allowed a single rushing touchdown. The ground game for Atlanta, which features some mix of Caleb Huntley and Tyler Allgeier is also not likely to have success versus a defense that has allowed the ninth-fewest rushing yards this year. Meanwhile, Joe Burrow should have Tee Higgins back in the fold with Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd, and Atlanta has allowed the most passing yards to opposing quarterbacks this year. The reigning AFC champions can win this game by more than two field goals.

Despite Robert Saleh’s crew ‘taking receipts’ and winning four of its first six games, New York has been installed as underdogs for the seventh straight game this season. The Jets, who are a perfect 3-0 SU and ATS on the road, will try to continue being “road warriors.” Russell Wilson and the Broncos have lost three consecutive games both SU and ATS. It doesn’t get any better at home for Denver, who owns an 0-3 ATS mark at Empower Field at Mile High. J-E-T-S, Jets, Jets, Jets!

The Buccaneers suffered a shocking defeat in Week 6, which is bad news for the Panthers. Now, Carolina has the misfortune of playing against an angry Tom Brady. That’s a sub-optimal situation for a team that fired its head coach a week ago and then lost by two touchdowns. The Bucs will pile on points in Week 7, resulting in the Panthers losing their fourth straight game by double digits.

The Ravens should be ticked off after choking against the Giants and being just 3-3 this season. Lamar Jackson has not played the best spanning the last two games and the Ravens need to get on track against a Browns team that is quite miserable. If Bailey Zappe can toast these Browns, Jackson should have no problem doing so. Cleveland’s non-existent defense is one of the NFL’s surprises thus far, and the Ravens should win by at least a touchdown.

Given Baltimore’s propensity to blow leads this season, it’s tough to back the Ravens by nearly a touchdown, especially in a division game. But when you consider how poorly the Browns have played and how these teams match up, this should be a get-right game for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Cleveland has dropped three in a row after a shocking 38-15 beatdown at the hands of Bailey Zappe’s Patriots. The Browns possess a bottom-10 run defense and their secondary hasn’t held up well either. The way to beat Baltimore is through the air and Cleveland doesn’t have what it takes to do so with Jacoby Brissett under center.

The Jets might have the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year—running back Breece Hall and cornerback Sauce Gardner—and if quarterback Zach Wilson ever gets it going, this is a surprising team. Anchored by a stiff defense and solid run game, there’s at least some silver lining with the Jets even if you believe their 4-2 record is a fluke. On the other hand, nothing on offense is going right in Denver and its defense is keeping them in games. Until Russell Wilson gets it together, they Broncos will continue to circle the drain.

The Cowboys have allowed an average of 15 points in three home games this season, and that defense will be playing angry after a less-than-stellar showing Sunday night in Philadelphia. The Lions won’t get shut out – like they did two weeks ago against New England – but they won’t be able to keep up with Dallas. Dak Prescott will be motivated to make a splash in his return to action, and he’s got the perfect situation: Detroit has allowed an average of 34 points per game. The Cowboys should score enough for an easy cover.

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:

• Week 7 Player Props to Target

• UCLA-Oregon Odds, Bets

• NBA Championship Odds

• Week 7 Fantasy Cheat Sheet

• CMC is Perfect Fit with 49ers