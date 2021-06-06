Bet Slip Posted for Detroit Lions to Win Lombardi Trophy

Would you bet $100 that the Detroit Lions will win the Lombardi Trophy in 2021?

The Detroit Lions have garnered increased support over the past few months since hiring general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell.

Following the disastrous tenure of Matt Patricia, Campbell's personality, despite increased chatter among critics, has revitalized a fanbase in search of any sort of hope.

Almost immediately following his introductory press conference, supporters understood that Campbell was no longer going to hide behind coach speak.

While the non-traditional rhetoric has played well on social media with fans, skeptics still doubt that the Lions will have much success out on the football field in year one of the new regime.

Except for one individual.

One writer decided to post a betting slip of the return he would receive if the Lions won the Lombardi Trophy in 2021.

"Easy money," tweeted Stu Whitney on Saturday.

Based on his $100 investment, Whitney would receive $15,100 if the Lions finally end their Super Bowl drought.

Recall, the Lions remain one of the handful of organizations that has yet to win the Lombardi Trophy.

The reaction online has ranged from supporters cheering on Whitney's longshot odds to individuals posting memes of money going up in flames.

While there is no such thing as "easy money" in the NFL, betting that Detroit finishes with an under .500 record is much more likely in 2021 than for Whitney to cash in on his most recent bet.

